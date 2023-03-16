Sunderland have to "keep improving the group, the depth, and the strength of the team" in upcoming transfer windows if they want to battle at the top of the Championship, according to Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

The Wearsiders were beaten 2-1 by second-placed Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light last night, which leaves them eight points back from the play-off places with nine games remaining.

Sunderland went toe-to-toe with the Blades last night and could have come away with at least a point were it not for a controversial refereeing decision.

Edouard Michut gave the hosts the lead on the half-hour but John McAtee levelled for United in first half stoppage time and then Tommy Doyle scored the winner direct from a set piece after 61 minutes - though Mowbray was left fuming that the goal was not ruled out for offside.

It was a frustrating one to take for the Black Cats but they did well to run the visitors so close. Speaking to club media after the game, Mowbray reflected on Wednesday evening's game and suggested it highlighted the work that needs to be done in future transfer windows.

“Listen there were things I was disappointed with tonight," he explained. "I thought we could have a real go and yet their quality pushed us back first half. I felt out of possession we didn’t quite get it right - we weren’t intense enough and allowed them to push us back to the edge of our box for long spells.

“We got better as the game went on, to be honest, and ultimately we didn’t get anything from it but we could’ve done. Their keeper made a great save, Patrick hit the post, we had opportunities to score and maybe a 2-2 or 1-1 might’ve been a fairer result on the balance of things but I’d have to say again, they’re a good team.

“They’re not second in the league for no reason and we’re striving to get towards that level if we can. As the transfer windows come and go we have to keep improving the group, the depth, and the strength of the team.”

Sunderland's last game before the March international break sees them host Luton Town on Saturday.

The Verdict

It's hard to argue with Mowbray on this one.

Sunderland's first season back in the Championship has been a hugely impressive one, particularly given the injury issues they've faced, but they've still got a fair way to go before they've got the strength and depth to be competing right at the top of the table.

They pushed the Blades close last night but will likely need a few more windows, at least, before they're pushing for automatic promotion themselves.

From what we've seen over the past 18 months or so, Mowbray is likely to get that backing from the ownership and that can only be a good thing.