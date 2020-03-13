Tony Mowbray delivers clarity over Blackburn Rovers player’s current situation

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has offered some clarity over the continued omission of Charlie Mulgrew from Rovers’ match day squad, and suggested rumours over a contract clause have had nothing to do with his absence.

Mulgrew had spent time during the first half of the campaign out on loan at Wigan Athletic, where he had made 12 appearances in the Championship for Paul Cook’s side, but he returned to Ewood Park in the January transfer window and was unable to make a move away to another club.

The experienced defender has been unable to force his way back into the squad since his return to Blackburn, despite Mowbray’s side having suffered a couple of issues with injuries and suspensions – and that has led to suggestions that a clause in his contract, which could have meant that he received a bonus for making his 100th appearance, was behind his absence.

Speaking to Lancashire Live, Mowbray revealed that he has not been playing due to purely decisions made by him, rather than dictated to by any potential situation with his contract.

He said: “I can categorically deny that’s not the case. Somebody mentioned it to me the other day and I laughed out loud.

“That’s not the case and it wouldn’t be allowed to happen under my leadership at this club.

“Charlie might be sitting on 99 appearances, I don’t know. Is he? If that’s the case, there is no clause in there for 100 and Charlie has got another year left on his contract, that would be a long time for us to sit on that. It’s not true.

“I am just picking a team and making my decision and picking what I think is the best team to win every game.

“We allowed Charlie to go away but he wanted to come back. He’s our player and I said if you want to come back, you can come back, but there’s every chance you won’t be playing and he knew that, he understood that.

“There’s been no fall out, we train everyday and we get on great.

“But at this moment he’s not in the team.”

The verdict

It has been a very strange season for Mulgrew at Ewood Park, with the defender having previously been one of Rovers’ key performers over the last two seasons in helping the club earn promotion from League One and then establishing themselves back in the Championship.

However, it was clear last summer that Mowbray was keen to bring in some younger more long-term options for Rovers in his defence, which has seen the defender become somewhat surplus to requirements at Ewood Park throughout the campaign so far.

That meant that he was free to move to Wigan on loan in the summer, but the defender’s return in January has not seen him be able to convince Mowbray to bring him back into selection for the first team squad, despite Blackburn suffering issues with suspensions and injuries in recent weeks.

Therefore, it looks increasingly likely that he could have played his last game for the club, and it will be interesting to see what happens with Mulgrew’s future at Blackburn over the summer whatever league they happen to be competing in next year.