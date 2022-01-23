Tony Mowbray delivers Bradley Dack update as Blackburn Rovers return looms

Blackburn Rovers star Bradley Dack will potentially make his long-awaited return to action on Monday night in an under-23’s encounter, according to manager Tony Mowbray.

Dack, who has been at the Lancashire club for four-and-a-half years, has been recovering from his second major knee injury in as many years for the last 10 months.

In December 2019, the attacking midfielder ruptured his right ACL in a Championship encounter against Wigan Athletic and he didn’t return for 11 months.

And just four months after he returned to action after that catastrophe, disaster struck again when he injured his cruciate ligament yet again – this time his left knee – against Brentford in March 2021 and he hasn’t seen the pitch since.

Dack though has been working hard to get back as soon as possible and he has been training for the last six weeks, with the medical staff at Ewood Park finally believing he’s ready to take the next step on his road to recovery against Leeds United in the Premier League 2 – on one condition.

“We’ve had that discussion, we’ll see how he trains,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph on Dack featuring against Marcelo Bielsa’s development squad.

“I’ll talk with him after training, there’s a potential but not a guarantee.

“The medical department feel that’s he’s just about ready, he’s been training for six weeks on the grass every day.

“At some stage you have to expose him to that first game and there’s a potential that he might play in that game.”

The Verdict

With Dilan Markanday’s injury this week, getting Dack back seems as crucial as ever.

These things cannot be rushed though – especially with the severity of the two injuries he’s suffered with since 2019.

On his day, Dack is a real game-changer at Championship level but there will be fears that he won’t be the same player after suffering such a significant setback in 2021.

It will be relief for Rovers fans to finally see him in action again – it may only be the under-23’s for now but it will mean that it’s one step closer to a first-team return.