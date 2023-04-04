Sunderland have been dealt a fresh injury setback ahead of their showdown with Hull City on Friday as Niall Huggins has picked up another issue.

Huggins was expected to step up his road to recovery by featuring for his side's Under-21 outfit in their meeting with Nottingham Forest yesterday.

What is the nature of Niall Huggins' latest injury?

However, as revealed by the Sunderland Echo, the defender was unable to make an appearance in this fixture as he sustained a hamstring injury during the warm-up.

Huggins is now likely to be forced to watch on from the sidelines for the foreseeable future due to the nature of this issue.

After missing the start of the season as a result of a combination of injuries, Huggins made his first appearance of the term in Sunderland's 2-1 win over Birmingham City.

The defender went on to feature again for the Black Cats in their FA Cup clash with Fulham in January.

Unfortunately for Huggins, he has been unable to make any further inroads since this aforementioned cup game due to injury.

In the absence of the defender, Sunderland have only managed to win three of their last 12 league games.

Having secured a point in their meeting with Burnley last weekend, the Black Cats will be aiming to secure a victory over Hull at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Will Huggins' latest injury setback have an impact on his future at Sunderland?

When you consider that Huggins has only been fit enough to feature on six occasions for Sunderland since sealing a permanent move to the club from Leeds United in 2021, the last thing that he needed was to suffer another injury setback.

Huggins is likely to face an uphill task to force his way into the side when he recovers from this latest issue due to the presence of Trai Hume and Lynden Gooch.

Hume has been utilised on 21 occasions by Sunderland in the Championship this season while Gooch has made 23 appearances at this level during the current term.

In order for Huggins to regain his match fitness, the Black Cats ought to consider the possibility of sanctioning a loan move for the defender in the summer transfer window.

By featuring week-in, week-out for a team in a lower division, Huggins could make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to the Stadium of Light to fight for the right-back role.