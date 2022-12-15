Tony Mowbray confirms what the situation is with Ross Stewart ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Hull

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says striker Ross Stewart could return from injury in Saturday’s game against Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Stewart has been out since the end of August with a thigh injury and Mowbray was hopeful of having him back for Monday’s game against West Bromwich Albion, but he suffered stiffness in a bounce game and was absent once again for the 2-1 defeat to the Baggies at the Stadium of Light.

The 26-year-old scored 26 goals last season to help the Black Cats to promotion from League One and enjoyed an impressive start to life in the Championship, with five goals and three assists in seven games before being sidelined.

His team-mates have stepped up in his absence, with Mowbray’s side currently sitting 11th and just four points off the play-offs, but the having the Scotsman back will be a huge boost.

The 59-year-old was cautiously optimistic that his star striker could make his comeback against the Tigers.

“Ross has fully trained and we’re hoping he can travel with us for the game,” Mowbray told the club’s official website.

“It’s definitely looking positive. I’m aware I said it last week and you’re of course wary of giving a certain ‘yes’, but he felt the stiffness after playing and scoring in the bounce game against Middlesbrough beforehand.

“He’s raring to go and wants to be involved as quickly as possible. All being well he’ll travel with us, and then we can take a look at potentially getting him involved.”

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

The verdict

This seems like the most positive update yet from Mowbray on Stewart.

He has been understandably wary on being too definitive before each game about Stewart’s fitness and will want to take every possible precaution given both his importance to the team and the length of his lay-off.

But now Stewart is back in full training, it is only a matter of time before he makes his long-awaited comeback.

If Stewart does play against the Tigers, it will most likely be from the bench and Mowbray will manage his minutes carefully over the busy Christmas period to avoid any further setbacks.

Mowbray will be hoping Stewart can recapture his prolific early season form and will be relishing being able to add him to the likes of Amad Diallo, Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Ellis Simms, who have all performed well and delivered the goals while their main man has been out.