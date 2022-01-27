Tony Mowbray confirms the situation with Dilan Markanday at Blackburn following Spurs switch

Blackburn Rovers received good news as Tony Mowbray confirmed Dilan Markanday’s recent surgery was a success.

Markanday, 20, is still set to miss the remainder of the season, but this news does mean he can now fully focus his efforts on the rehabilitation process.

The winger completed a move to the club only this month, but sustained a hamstring injury in the side’s defeat to Hull City last week.

However, Mowbray has confirmed that Markanday’s surgery went well.

“His operation in London was a success. Our physio is going down a day earlier to check on him and make sure he’s fine. It was all positive news,” said the Blackburn boss, via the club’s Twitter account.

Markanday signed on a three and a half-year contract with Blackburn but will now sit out the remainder of the season as he starts the recovery process.

Blackburn will be without Markanday as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

The club haven’t been in the top flight since their relegation in 2012. Mowbray has steered the club out of League One and into contention for an automatic promotion position.

Blackburn are currently second in the league, five points behind league leaders Fulham but having played a game more than Marco Silva’s side.

Their recent form has seen them climb above Bournemouth, with 18 games left to play in the season.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a visit to Luton Town on January 29.

The Verdict

The timing of Markanday’s injury could hardly be more unfortunate. To then miss the rest of the season is a double blow for the youngster.

Mowbray will have to make do without Markanday, which is a blow to their promotion ambitions.

However, the side got this high up the table without the winger and so they shouldn’t see this as too big of a loss to the side.

There is also still time left in the market for the club to dip into if they feel they need a short-term replacement for the former Tottenham player.