Tony Mowbray confirms double Sunderland injury blow following Middlesbrough defeat

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that both Ross Stewart and Dennis Cirkin will be heading for scans this week after their respective injuries suffered both before and during the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Boro won the North East derby thanks to a first-half strike from Riley McGree, and despite the best efforts of the Wearsiders, they could not get past Liam Roberts in the home side’s goal to take a point back home.

Mowbray was dealt a major blow before kick-off though when star striker Stewart limped off the pitch following the pre-match warm-up, with his withdrawal from the starting 11 confirmed soon after.

With five goals and three assists in seven appearances so far this season, the majority of Sunderland’s attacks revolve around the Scotland international, and their bluntness in-front of goal was apparent without him on the pitch.

And his problem was confirmed as a thigh injury by Mowbray, who confirmed that Stewart suffered the problem when taking a shot and a scan will be needed to determine the actual damage.

It wasn’t just Stewart who was struck down though, as in the second half at the Riverside Stadium, defender Cirkin went down and his match was ended early.

It is Cirkin’s hamstring that has tweaked according to Mowbray, who is also sending the youngster with Stewart for a scan to determine the severity.

The Verdict

If Cirkin and Stewart are out for a number of weeks then it will be a considerable blow at both ends of the pitch.

Sunderland are short in both departments, with neither a centre-back – which is where Cirkin is playing right now in a back three – or a striker signed in the dying stages of the transfer window.

That means Tony Mowbray would be really short on bodies, and the good start to the season could spiral quickly if key players are going to be out of action.

The injuries may only end up being minor, but it’s certainly going to be a worry for Mowbray ahead of Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.