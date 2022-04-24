Tony Mowbray confirms Blackburn Rovers injury blow ahead of Preston North End clash

Tony Mowbray has revealed a significant injury blow ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ upcoming Lancashire derby.

Reda Khadra has been ruled out of Monday’s big clash with Preston North End due to injury.

The 20-year old has performed well this season having arrived on loan in the summer from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The loanee has been unavailable since last month’s game against Reading with a calf issue.

Mowbray was hopeful that he could return to action ahead of this crucial tie, but has now confirmed he remains unavailable due to that injury.

“I think there’s only Khadra who is unavailable from our squad,” said Mowbray, via the club’s official website.

“He’s back at Brighton at the moment being assessed and we’ll wait and see what the scans show.

“Whether he comes back or not, we’ll wait and see.

“I’m not a physiotherapist, but he has a calf problem that’s dragged on, dragged on and dragged on.

“We’ll wait and see whether he’ll be back with us before the end of the season.

“However, he’s still unavailable for us.”

The good news for Rovers is that there are no additional injury concerns going into Monday night’s games.

Blackburn visit Deepdale while currently 9th in the Championship table.

With only three games remaining, Mowbray’s men will need a victory to maintain their play-off chances.

The gap to 6th place Sheffield United is six points, so a defeat to Ryan Lowe’s team would all but end their hopes of promotion for this season.

Meanwhile, Preston are 15th in the table and could rise as high as 12th with a home win.

The Verdict

Khadra’s fitness issue has been a big blow to Blackburn’s promotion chances.

The team has suffered one too many injury problems in the second half of the season.

It means Mowbray’s side will now likely be playing Championship football next campaign.

But the final Lancashire derby of the season provides the team a chance to end the year on a high note, regardless of final table position.

A win at Deepdale could bode well for the season to come.