Tony Mowbray confirms Blackburn Rovers absentee ahead of West Brom test

Saturday’s match between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park comes just too soon for the return of right back Ryan Nyambe, Tony Mowbray revealed in his press conference today.

Rovers and West Brom are tied on seven points from their opening three Championship matches, however the Baggies top the table on goal difference.

21-year-old Hayden Carter deputised at right back for Nyambe in the side’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest in midweek and he will likely do so again with the Namibian needing further recovery time.

Mowbray said in his pre-match press conference with quotes sourced from Lancashire Telegraph: “I don’t think he will be too long but he is not ready yet. It’s a mild hamstring but we’ll see how he goes next week.”

The academy graduate has been one of Rovers’ shining lights since Mowbray guided the club back into the second tier, clocking up 172 appearances for the club still aged just 23.

The Namibian is yet to score a senior goal but with the faith shown in him from the experienced manager and his ability to get forward from right back, that drought should not drag on much longer.

Rovers have done brilliantly at the start of the campaign, putting the loss of Adam Armstrong to Southampton firmly to the back of supporters’ minds.

The Verdict

Nyambe will be sorely missed against West Brom, the 23-year-old is a great athlete, constantly up and down the right flank and his absence means young Hayden Carter’s is tasked with the threat of Karlan Grant on West Brom’s left side.

The Baggies have looked automatic promotion fodder in just three league matches under Valerien Ismael with Darnell Furlong’s long throw turning out to be one of the most formiddable ‘set pieces’ in the Football League so far this season.

The return of Nyambe in the weeks to come will further bolster a squad looking to be the Championship’s surprise package this season, Mowbray will be wary to keep his side’s feet on the pedal and continue their promise against the newly relegated favourites on Saturday.

