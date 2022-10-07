Tony Mowbray comments on potential Sunderland free agent signings

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has re-confirmed his desire to stick with the attacking options he has at his disposal and not add a free agent signing to his squad despite injuries to both Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats have been without an out-and-out striker for three-and-a-half games after Simms picked up a toe injury in the first half of last month’s clash against Reading, although they didn’t miss him too much at the time as they went on to record a rampant 3-0 success.

They also went on to score twice against Watford, but it has been a different story at home as they have struggled to break down both Preston North End and Blackpool in the last week, with both of those matches ending 0-0.

It has led to the question being asked once again about potential incomings at the Stadium of Light on the attacking side of things, with the talk of an out-of-contract individual potentially being added to the strike-force.

And whilst the recruitment team have identified certain players who could potentially come in and do a job, Mowbray believes they would not improve his side sufficiently so he will be pressing ahead with what he has.

“The plan is to stick to the plan” Mowbray said regarding his initial comments on free agents a number of weeks ago, per the Northern Echo.

“The recruitment department have scoured every free transfer out there and there are strikers.

“There might be a Sunday league striker out there but it doesn’t mean we sign you because you’ve got number nine on your back for a local team. They have to fit what we do.

“If there is a bigger plan, you have to fit them in if you are going to give them contracts and pay them money. In my opinion, they have to be part of the journey that you are on.

“I don’t see anything wrong in trying to find the answers or trying to play football.”

The Verdict

Looking at what is out there on the market right now, Tony Mowbray is probably right to stick with what he’s got.

There has been a real lack of centre-forwards to choose from, and even the ones from overseas aren’t really anything to get excited about either – as well as the fact most of them probably wouldn’t get work permits.

There’s the hope that in the not-so distant future, Sunderland will be able to welcome back Simms first and then Stewart and then they will have plenty of fire-power for the rest of the season if they can stay fit.

Sunderland are also in a decent position right now and don’t need anyone to come in and potentially upset the apple cart, so for now, the likes of Amad Diallo will have to deputise in leading the line.