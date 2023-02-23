Tony Mowbray comments on fresh Sunderland player agreement

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says giving a new contract to midfielder Corry Evans was the right thing for the club to do.

Evans joined the Black Cats back in the summer of 2021, following his release from a Blackburn side who were at the time managed by Mowbray.

The Northern Ireland international has since made 64 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, scoring two goals in that time.

However, his season was prematurely ended last month after suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury.

That could have put his future at The Stadium of Light in doubt, with his contract at the club having been set to expire at the end of the current campaign, though that is no longer the case.

It was announced on Wednesday that Evans has signed a new one-year deal at Sunderland, with the option to extend by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future at the club until the summer of 2025.

Now it seems as though Mowbray believes his club have made the right decision with that new deal, as he told The Northern Echo: “I think it’s the right thing to do. He has a serious injury. Having known Corry for five years at Blackburn Rovers, I know the human being and what he brings to the club.

“I didn’t see him here for a year and a half or so, but he led the team and was instrumental in promotion last season. I know how important he is and the respect he’s got from the rest of the players.

“For the rest of the player and for Corry, the right thing to do, in the moment he’s in, was to give him peace of mind and make sure he knows the club is there to support him through this period.”

The Verdict

It does certainly feel as though a new deal for Evans was the right thing for Sunderland to do.

Given the injury he is already having to deal with, facing the uncertainty around his future on top of that, will not have been easy for the midfielder.

With this new deal though, that is no longer something he has to worry about, meaning he can now fully focus on getting himself back fit once again.

From a football perspective as well, this looks a smart move to make, given the quality and leadership Evans brings to this side both on and off the pitch.