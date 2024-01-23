Highlights Tony Mowbray's comments on Jay Stansfield should interest Sunderland and Ipswich Town in their search for a striker.

Mowbray insists that Stansfield is enjoying his football at Birmingham City and wants him to stay.

Both Sunderland and Ipswich should make a move for Stansfield to strengthen their chances of promotion.

Tony Mowbray's comments on Birmingham City striker Jay Stansfield should certainly interest Sunderland and Ipswich Town in their respective searches for a striker.

The former Black Cats boss' spoke about the 21-year-old's future with the club following their 2-1 win away to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, with the on-loan Fulham striker opening the scoring at the bet365 Stadium with his ninth goal of the season.

Several clubs are reportedly keen on a move for the highly rated striker, with Ipswich Town and Sunderland showing interest during the January transfer - the Cottagers having the option to recall him this month.

And Mowbray's comments could reignite Sunderland and Ipswich's interest in securing a permanent transfer for the highly rated striker.

Tony Mowbray makes claim on Jay Stansfield's future with Birmingham City

Despite interest from other Championship clubs, Mowbray insisted that Stansfield is enjoying his football in the West Midlands.

“I talk to him most days, he is really enjoying his football and he’s scoring goals,” Mowbray told BirminghamLive. “Would he want to go back and get 10 minutes here and there, and sit on the bench? In my opinion, a young player should want to play, and want to score, and want to showcase his talent.

“If they do call him back we can’t do anything about it. I’m not anticipating it. Let’s just enjoy him while we’ve got him.”

Stansfield penned a new four-year contract at Fulham before joining Blues last August. The Cottagers rate him highly and have already given him Premier League minutes.

However, if the chance arises to sign Stansfield permanently, Mowbray wants Blues to take it.

The Blues boss added: “I think we should definitely be in the market for (Stansfield) if there’s a number where he could definitely come and play here. I think he enjoys it that much.

“He would want to play in the Premier League if he thought he was going to play in the Premier League, but I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want to go and sit on the bench, I’m sure he much prefers playing in the Championship and scoring goals. It’s not our decision, it’s Fulham’s decision, but I know he’s enjoying it.”

There is no denying that Sunderland are lacking a clinical striker, something that could eventually derail their play-off push this season.

Friday night's 2-1 defeat at home to Hull City further reafirmed that statement, managing just three shots on target from 15 attempted, compared to just two from the visitors.

The Black Cats have been heavily reliant on Jack Clarke's goal this season, with Sunderland's strikers managing to score just twice between them this campaign.

Sunderland's striker statistics in 23/24 Championship season Apps Goals Minutes Played Nazariy Rusyn 13 1 525 Mason Burstow 13 1 597 Luis Semedo 14 0 260 Eliezer Mayenda 8 0 186 Statistics correct as of January 22nd as per Transfermarkt

According to The Mail's transfer confidential, Sunderland have shown their interest in signing West Ham's Divin Mubama on loan, with risks taken on lesser known, promising forwards having not worked out so far this season.

The interest from Sunderland has always been there for Stansfield, with Mowbray revealing to Sunderland Nation that he tried to bring the striker to the Stadium of Light before he signed for Birmingham City.

But with the possibility of Stansfield being made available on loan or a permanent transfer, it may become imperative that Sunderland go all out in trying to acquire his signature in order to keep their play-off hopes alive.

For the Tractor Boys, it seems crucial that they recruit another striker to keep their play-off ambitions alive, following the injury sustained to George Hirst late last year.

The 24-year-old, who has scored six goals for Ipswich this season, suffered a serious hamstring injury in their Boxing Day draw with Leicester City, boss Kieran McKenna revaled to BBC Radio Suffolk.

While they have sufficient backup in the shape of Kayden Jackson, Connor Chaplin and Nathan Broadhead, allowing striker Freddie Ladapo to leave on loan to Charlton Athletic in the January window could mean McKenna is likely to get another striker in at Portman Road to aid their promotion push.

Failure to do so, coupled with the potential of an injury to one of those key forward players could derail their automatic promotion hopes.

Stansfield has shown his quality at this level, and managing to secure his signature would not only be an excellent signing, but also a statement of intent in their ambitions of returning to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.