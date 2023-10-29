Highlights Despite a decent start to the season, Sunderland has struggled in recent weeks, particularly with their lack of striking options.

The club signed several attacking options in the summer, but Tony Mowbray doesn't seem to rate them based on his recent comments.

If Sunderland wants to achieve their goals this season, they may need to invest in a proven number nine in the upcoming transfer window.

It has by no means been a disastrous start to the season for Sunderland.

In recent weeks, though, prior to this weekend's 3-1 win versus Norwich City at the Stadium of Light, the club had suffered three consecutive defeats.

In those three matches, the Black Cats had scored just one goal, highlighting a real issue faced by Tony Mowbray's side - their lack of striking options.

Naturally, having lost Ross Stewart to Southampton in the summer, the club's striking options were weakened, but, as you can see from the list below, there were a number of attacking options signed for the club this summer, too.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Namely, these are Nazariy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda, and Luis Semedo, who were brought in on permanent deals, and Mason Burstow, who was signed on loan from Chelsea.

Based off of his recent comments, though, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray does not really fancy any of those options at present.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Sunderland's strikers?

Indeed, talking to the media ahead of Sunderland's match against Norwich this weekend, Mowbray discussed his strikers, who are yet to find the scoresheet this season.

"Are they ready?" Mowbray questioned of the quartet, via the Sunderland Echo.

"They're young, we're driving them in training, are they taking the back off the net in the goal every day in training? If they were, I'd be putting them in the team.

"They've come from different countries are finding it difficult to acclimatise and adjust to the intensity of what we do. If they were breaking the net every day, they'd be in the team.

"They're young boys who are learning their trade.

"Nazariy Rusyn is a little bit older but he's come from Ukraine and he's struggling with the language a bit, and we're just trying to integrate him to what we do.

"If I thought they were ready to come into the team and do the job [now] and score those goals, they would be in the team."

Now, whilst scoring goals generally has not been an issue for Sunderland as yet, moving forwards and deep into the season, the above could become a real problem.

One assumes that Sunderland would like to make the play-offs and at least match their achievments from last season, for example, but to do that, you can't help but feel that cause would be greatly benefited by a real number nine that can contribute with goals.

In some ways, it was a similar problem last season with Stewart out injured, but the difference was that Amad Diallo was on loan at the Stadium of Light and scoring for fun. At this time, Sunderland unfortunately, do not have that luxury.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

With there still a month or two to go until the January window, Mowbray still has time to work with his young forwards before any big transfer decisions need to be made,

However, if things remain the same come January, Sunderland surely have to invest in a ready-made nine to aid Mowbray's cause, momentarily ditching their recent policy of signing young players for the future.