Tony Mowbray clears up Sam Gallagher’s situation at Blackburn ahead of Fulham clash

Tony Mowbray has revealed that there is a worry that Sam Gallagher will be unavailable for Blackburn Rovers’ hosting of Fulham on Wednesday evening.

Mowbray was glowing in his praise of the 26-year-old’s performance at Pride Park last time out but regrettably informed the club’s website that the midweek fixture might come just too soon for him to be involved.

He said: “Sam’s (Gallagher) a concern, undoubtedly. He played very, very well at Derby County and wouldn’t have come off had he not picked up an injury.

“If he’s not ready for Wednesday then he’ll definitely be ready for Saturday. If he is ready for Wednesday then he might not be ready for Saturday.

“We’ll wait and see and look to give Sam every chance.” he added.

Rovers are blessed with good depth in wide areas in the form of Premier League club loanees Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda. The former from Brighton and Hove Albion and latter from Leeds United have had to feed off mainly just substitute appearances so far this season and it will be interesting to see which wildcard option Mowbray plumps for.

Fulham represent a very tough game and with Aleksandar Mitrovic in the form he is in at the moment, Rovers may have to score two or more goals to get something out of the match.

The Verdict

Gallagher does not have the technical ability of Khadra and Poveda who both have very bright futures ahead of them, however he does make up for his shortcomings on that front with his relentless work rate and aerial threat.

It will be a significant loss however if sitting out means that he is fit and firing against Sheffield United on Saturday, before having two weeks to recover during the international break, then Rovers should be able to cope.

Denis Odoi and Antonee Robinson are known more for their attacking exploits as full backs, if they can be pinned back by one of Khadra or Poveda then Blackburn should be able to establish a foothold in the test on Wednesday evening.