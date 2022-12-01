Tony Mowbray clears up Ross Stewart’s current situation at Sunderland ahead of Millwall on Saturday

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart could return to the squad against Millwall at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Black Cats, who were promoted from the play-offs in League One last season, have enjoyed a decent start to life back in the Championship, currently sitting 15th in the table.

Tony Mowbray’s side are four points clear of the relegation zone, but also just four from the play-offs and resume their Championship campaign a week earlier than most other sides in the division following the World Cup break when they take on the Lions this weekend.

Stewart has been out since the end of August with a thigh injury but is in contention for the game. The 26-year-old scored 26 goals last term on the way to promotion and had an excellent start to life in the second tier with five goals and three assists in his first seven games before being sidelined.

The Scotsman has also been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks and as we revealed exclusively, he is yet to sign the new lucrative contract he has been offered and the club could cash in on him in January with his current deal expiring in the summer.

He has been linked with a move north of the border to Celtic and Rangers previously and a report from the Daily Record suggests Sunderland’s North East rivals Middlesbrough are interested in making a move.

Mowbray could be boosted by the return of Stewart to the squad on Saturday, but as he told the Chronicle’s James Hunter in his pre-match press conference, he is yet to decide whether he will play.

“In his mind, he’s ready. In my mind, maybe it would make more sense to give him a full week’s training,” Mowbray said.

The verdict

It makes sense for Mowbray to be cautious over Stewart’s return.

The striker has been out for over three months and the last thing that Sunderland need is for him to suffer a setback.

Sunderland have coped well in his absence, with the goals spread throughout the team and the likes of Elliot Embleton, Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms contributing, but Stewart is clearly the key man as shown by his early season form.

Particularly given the rumours over his future, if Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is wanting to cash in on him in January, any further injury may put off potential suitors and mean that he leaves for free in the summer if he does not sign an extension.

Whether from a footballing or financial perspective, being patient with Stewart is the right approach.