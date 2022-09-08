Tony Mowbray clears up current situation with Edouard Michut at Sunderland

Sunderland did plenty of business over the summer and one bright young name that the club brought in was Edouard Michut from PSG.

Whilst the transfer deal is only a short-term one, with the player joining on loan for the season, it allows the Black Cats to utilise his talent and potential in the centre of the field this campaign.

Now, he should have the chance to prove himself in the Championship and in England but so far he hasn’t manage a game for the Black Cats yet. That comes down to an injury according to boss Tony Mowbray via Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith. The player reportedly has something minor that means he is behind some of the other players and that means he may not feature yet for Sunderland.

He doesn’t have too much experience when it comes to first-team, competitive, football but he has managed six games for the French side despite being 19-years-old. It shows how much promise the youngster has to have broken into the reckoning at PSG already despite his youth.

10 simple facts that every Sunderland fan should know – But do you?

1 of 10 What year were the club founded? 1872 1879 1885 1889

Any Black Cats fan wanting to see the midfielder in action then will have to wait for a little while longer it seems. It doesn’t seem as though the player has a major setback and will be out for a long period of time but it seems as though he may have to wait a little while longer for his first-team debut at the Stadium of Light. It might though make him more eager to get started when he does eventually get back to full fitness.

The Verdict

Edouard Michut looks a real bright talent and a real shrewd signing for Sunderland, even just for a campaign.

There isn’t too much to go off when it comes to his playing time so far in France and footage of the player, with the 19-year-old still mainly playing his football in the PSG reserve side. The fact that he has been in the first-team reckoning there though, despie all of the millions the club have, suggests he is viewed very highly by those there.

That suggests the talent he possesses could be high. Given regular football now with Sunderland in the Championship, he could realise some of that potential and could end up being one of the best in the league. Alternatively, he could end up still being relatively inexperienced and not quite ready for frequent first-team football.

The wait to see which category he falls into will have to wait though, with this injury seemingly meaning he might have to sit on the sidelines for a few weeks before getting on the field for Sunderland.