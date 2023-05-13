With Sunderland hosting Luton Town at the Stadium of Light on Saturday evening, Championship play-off action will be underway.

Both sides, it must be said, have had fantastic seasons to get to this stage.

Sunderland, for example, despite having managerial upheaval at the start of the season and having suffered a lot of injuries, have continued to play well and be a threat, securing sixth spot on the final day.

Meanwhile, Luton have been brilliant under Rob Edwards, and are arguably the form side heading into the play-offs.

With Sunderland travelling away to Kenilworth Road for the second leg of the tie, the Black Cats know they'll likely need a positive result at home this evening.

Tony Mowbray sends message to Sunderland supporters

Perhaps that is why club boss Tony Mowbray has penned an open letter to the club's supporters ahead of the match.

Indeed, in a letter which directly called on Sunderland supporters to get behind the team for both legs, Mowbray discussed the club's season and facing Luton.

"Reflecting on Monday’s win at Preston North End, I was really proud of the team’s performance to secure a Play-Off place." Mowbray wrote on the Sunderland club website.

"I’m delighted for the Club and delighted for the players - they’re a great group of lads who’ve worked extremely hard, but we know there’s still more work to be done.

"It’s been a rollercoaster of a season - to finish the regular campaign unbeaten in nine and finish inside the top six shows how far we have come.

"The togetherness of the players and supporters has been crucial home and away, and we’ll need you all again during both legs of the semi-final."

Continuing further, Mowbray explained just why that support is so valuable.

"The noise over five thousand of you made at Deepdale was incredible and the players are ready to go at a sold-out Stadium of Light – it’s your support that drives us on." the Black Cats boss added.

"We’re really looking forward to the tie – we believe that when we play to our maximum, we can beat anyone in this league.

"Luton are a quality team who give everything in every game, but we’ll be ready for the challenge.

"I hope it’s a special afternoon for the Club and we’re going to give it our all.

"Thank you for your support, we’ll keep going ‘Til The End."

When is Sunderland v Luton Town's play-off clash?

Sunderland are set to face Luton Town in the first leg of their play-off semi-final on Saturday 13th May.

Kick-off at the Stadium of Light between the two sides is currently set for 5:30PM in the United Kingdom.