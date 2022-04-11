Tony Mowbray brushes off Blackburn Rovers form claim

Blackburn Rovers’ boss Tony Mowbray has brushed off claims his side are feeling the pressure amid their Sky Bet Championship run in.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool, Rovers have now gone three games in the Championship without a win and have won just two in their last ten.

When it was put to Mowbray that his side may be feeling the pressure, he was quick to put that notion to bed.

“I don’t think the pressure is an issue.” Mowbray said, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“They’re fantastic guys, we just have to keep going.”

“I don’t think we are the highest quality and best team in the league, but we’re up there with the most honest teams in the league who work really hard for each other.”

“They’re giving themselves a chance.”

After the result on Saturday, Rovers now sit 7th and outside of the play-off positions in the Championship table, two points behind Sheffield United in sixth.

Mowbray, speaking after the match, reflected on what he described as a ‘bitty’ ending to the game, and expressed frustration at his striker’s positioning as they searched for a winner.

“I felt it was bitty at the end.” Mowbray explained.

“We demand that the team run and work and fight and be connected, but sometimes when you need a goal your strikers are allowed to cheat so that when you win it you have targets forward and we’re putting pressure on them.”

“Yet they still working really hard and playing like auxiliary full backs when we need them up the pitch.”

Blackburn next face Championship strugglers Peterborough United on Friday afternoon.

The Verdict

It was yet another poor result for Blackburn Rovers this weekend as they were held by Blackpool at home.

Although, after just two wins in their last ten, you come to expect it from Tony Mowbray’s side.

Whether it is pressure causing their poor results or not, Tony Mowbray must turn their fortunes around as soon as possible.

If he does not, Rovers will continue to fall away from the top six – something that would be a huge disappointment given their position in the table just a few months ago.