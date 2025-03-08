West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Mowbray has addressed the uncertain futures of several senior players whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

With the likes of John Swift, Kyle Bartley, Grady Diangana, and Semi Ajayi all facing decisions on their next steps, Mowbray has urged them to remain committed as the club pushes for success in the Championship.

The Baggies boss emphasised the importance of making the most of available talent while balancing the long-term vision of the club, acknowledging the financial constraints West Brom must navigate in the post-parachute payment era.

As crucial fixtures approach, Mowbray spoke candidly about the ongoing discussions with club hierarchy regarding recruitment and contract renewals.

Tony Mowbray on Albion’s out-of-contract players

“They have to keep giving their best every day”

Mowbray made it clear that while contract situations will be decided in due course, performances in the final months of the season could play a significant role in shaping players' futures - both at The Hawthorns and elsewhere.

"I appeal to all those out-of-contract players to keep giving their best every day in training," he said. "It only benefits them. If they're in the team and doing well, they might have more choices in the summer. We might be one of those choices."

The Baggies boss also acknowledged the club’s financial reality, with wages and recruitment strategies shifting post-parachute payments.

"This club has had to readjust its outlook on salaries and wages," Mowbray explained. "If some of the out-of-contract players do stay, they will have signed lesser contracts than they were on. But I think it's right they explore the market, see what's out there, and we have to recruit well."

West Bromwich Albion’s out of contract players Player Joined club Grady Diangana 2019 John Swift 2022 Semi Ajayi 2019 Kyle Bartley 2018 Ted Cann 2023

Mowbray spoke specifically about John Swift’s role, acknowledging his ability but also the uncertainty surrounding his future: "John Swift is an amazing footballer. When he's got the ball at his feet, he can do wonderful things. He can see short passes, long passes, manipulate it out of trouble brilliantly well. I think we have to utilise that.

"If he's not going to be here next year, if we are not in the picture and we've dropped away for whatever reason, my job would be to prepare a team for next season rather than chasing a win that won't help us too much. Let's hope that's not the scenario."

Mowbray was equally clear on Bartley’s importance, praising his experience and leadership at the heart of the defence: "When I'm picking the team at this moment, Kyle Bartley gets in the team, as long as he's fit and available. He gets in because he's a leader, he has a voice, already he understands how we want to play.

"My best football was between 33 and 36, I felt, as a central defender. I understood the game, knew when to be aggressive or play loose off the strikers, when to hold the line or drop off early. Experience makes you a better footballer."

He also pointed to the need for a balance of youth and experience in the squad: "I had this at my previous club, we kept signing 18 and 19-year-olds, yet sometimes you have to sign a 28-year-old to help those young players in the team."

West Brom contract decisions hinge on promotion push

With club owner Shilen Patel and sporting director Andrew Nestor visiting, Mowbray is set to be involved in discussions regarding Albion’s recruitment strategy and contract renewals.

While he won’t lead negotiations, he will provide input alongside director of football operations Ian Pearce.

"I know the owner is coming over this week. I’ll sit down with Ian Pearce and Andrew and chat about things. I’m pretty sure the club will have their own position on things, and I can share my thoughts," he said.

"I like certain players, but I don’t know their contractual situations. Just because they’re out of contract doesn’t mean they’re definitely leaving. But they might not get the same offer they were on when the club had parachute payments, etcetera."

Many of these contract decisions are likely to depend on whether West Brom secure promotion back to the Premier League. Mowbray acknowledged that the club must prepare for multiple scenarios.

"Whichever way it falls - if some of the out-of-contract players do stay, then great. But I think it’s right the club explores the market. Football is a rolling scenario, and hopefully, we’re competitive in the marketplace."

As Albion head into a defining three-match week against QPR, Burnley, and Hull, the immediate priority remains securing results. But behind the scenes, the futures of key players - and the club’s direction - will continue to take shape in the coming weeks.