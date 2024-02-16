Highlights Eustace's sacking and Rooney's appointment at Birmingham City proved disastrous, showing that Blackburn may regret letting go of their current manager.

Tony Mowbray has a promising managerial history at Blackburn and Sunderland, and his short time at Birmingham City has demonstrated his ability to get the best out of a team.

Blackburn's current situation and financial uncertainty make Mowbray an ideal candidate to lead the club and they may regret not offering him a new contract sooner.

John Eustace’s loss away at Birmingham City stole the headlines when Blackburn Rovers turned up to St. Andrew’s in midweek - but it is the coach in the opposite dugout that may have have left the Lancashire club feeling pangs of regret.

Eustace was harshly sacked in October after taking the Blues to fifth place in the Championship; having finished in the bottom half for each of their past four seasons, the club were on the right trajectory for once, it seemed. But with new owners fancying a change in direction, they sent Eustace packing and brought in Wayne Rooney - yet that turned out to be a disastrous appointment, with the England legend overseeing just two wins in 15 league games before he too was given his marching orders.

Eustace has since returned to management at Blackburn after Jon Dahl Tomasson resigned over budget restrictions and concerns over the failure to land Duncan McGuire, and faced the Blues on Tuesday. But with Tony Mowbray beating him, perhaps Blackburn will regret the decision to let the current Birmingham boss leave a few years ago.

Tony Mowbray's Blackburn history

Mowbray joined Blackburn in February 2017, and although they had an upturn in form under his supervision, they were relegated to League One. He took them straight back up, and they slowly improved year-on-year in the Championship with 15th and 11th-placed finishes. However, it was the 2021-22 season that brought about real hope of promotion back to the top flight following a superb first half of the campaign.

A win over Middlesbrough in late January that season sent Rovers second in the table - as high as they had been since dropping into the second tier following relegation in 2011 - yet a horror run to end the season saw them pick up just four more wins in 18 games and miss out on the top six. Mowbray left when his contract expired - having had no contact from the club over a new deal - though even on paper, eighth was not a bad finish based on the start of the season.

They did finish seventh last season under Tomasson; though that was helped by keeping hold of star man Ben Brereton Diaz, and the emergence of Adam Wharton, who has since departed for Crystal Palace. However, Sunderland had appointed Mowbray in the meantime, and they finished fifth under his supervision - before perhaps harshly sacking him midway into the season with the club in ninth place.

And, now that Mowbray has taken the reigns at St. Andrew’s, he’s taken seven points in his first five games at Birmingham - a marked improvement on the two points they'd taken from their previous five.

Why Tony Mowbray should have been kept on at Blackburn

Blackburn opted for a change of direction in Tomasson, and whilst it almost paid off last season by missing out on the play-offs on goal difference, Mowbray - at this stage of their turmoil that sees the club in 16th place - would be ideal to take the club forward and lead a top-half chase next season.

Tony Mowbray - Blackburn Rovers career (full seasons) Final position Points 2017-18 - League One 2nd 96 2018-19 - Championship 15th 60 2019-20 - Championship 11th 63 2020-21 - Championship 15th 57 2021-22 - Championship 8th 69

He’s proven he can do so at Ewood Park before and with Sunderland in their return to the second tier, and even his short time at St. Andrew's has shown he can really get the most out of a team that you'd suggest isn't top six quality.

With the state Blackburn are in at the moment, there is every reason to suggest that the Middlesbrough-born boss would have been ideal for their current predicament amid financial uncertainty with owners the Venky's.

What might hurt even more is that had they acted faster to offer him new terms at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Mowbray may well have been happy to stay put and could still be there.