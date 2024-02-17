Highlights Mowbray has quickly improved Birmingham City, steering them away from relegation as previous manager Rooney struggled.

Tony Mowbray has steadied the ship at Birmingham City since his arrival.

Despite only being at the club for just over a month, Mowbray is slowly guiding the Blues out of a relegation battle.

One that they were almost certainly heading for under the management of Wayne Rooney, winning just twice in 15 games under his tenure.

Mowbray is doing a decent job so far and has helped the squad raise their levels, including one player who has had a tricky few years - Tyler Roberts.

Tyler Roberts has been very inconsistent

Roberts has always been a player with quality but has struggled to show it on a consistent basis.

The Welshman made his name whilst at Leeds United, where he spent five years, making over 100 appearances for the club.

He never cemented himself as a regular starter, always being a backup under the likes of Marcelo Bielsa. His best season at Elland Road in four seasons was his first, the 18/19 campaign. He scored three goals and assisted five more in 31 games.

A loan move to Queens Park Rangers came last season, in order for him to get regular minutes but it didn't go to plan.

He suffered a calf injury at the end of October, which kept him out of their last six matches leading up to the break for the Qatar World Cup.

Roberts returned after the break but a further injury forced him out for the rest of the season, cutting his loan short.

He then moved to Birmingham in the summer for an undisclosed fee, but injuries have become a common story for him at St Andrew’s too, limiting him to very few starts.

Mowbray may do what others couldn’t

Whilst other managers have not been able to get the best out of Roberts consistently, there is early hope that Mowbray might be able to.

The Blues boss is renowned for his management of young players – helping the likes of Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo, whose careers were stalling when they joined Sunderland – start to fulfil their lofty potential.

Roberts' ceiling may not be as high while at 25, he is no longer young, but the attacker certainly has talent and could prove a real asset for Birmingham if his current boss can help him kick-start his career.

There have been recent signs that Mowbray may be able to do just that. Roberts made his first start since the opening day of the season in the 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers and impressed.

Whilst he did not contribute towards the only goal of the game, he created two chances and had two shots while he finished with more expected goals than any other player, with 0.59 (Fotmob).

The 25-year-old also put a shift in, defending from the front. He won more duels than any other player on the pitch, with 12. The second-highest player had nine.

Tyler Roberts' stats v Blackburn (as per FotMob) Minutes 81 Expected goals (xG) 0.59 Accurate passes 19/30 (63%) Chances created 2 Shots 2 Touches 46 Successful dribbles 2/2 (100%) Ground duels won 6/7 (86%) Aerial duels won 6/8 (75%)

Mowbray has been careful with Roberts, not starting him and giving him minutes off the bench in order for him to regain match fitness.

There is a long way to go but if his first start under Mowbray is anything to go by, the former Leeds and QPR attacker could flourish in the new St Andrew's regime.

If Mowbray can get Roberts playing like he did against Blackburn consistently, then he will have succeeded where previous managers, at the Blues and elsewhere, have failed.

Having agreed a four-year deal when they signed him, that would be great news for Birmingham.