Tony Mowbray at Sunderland: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Alex Neil’s decision to leave Sunderland in favour of Championship rivals Stoke City caught many in the EFL by surprise but there is no doubt that Tony Mowbray has been one of the beneficiaries.

Mowbray left Blackburn Rovers in the summer at the end of his contract but didn’t have to wait too long for his next job as he was swiftly appointed to replace Neil in late August.

The newly promoted side will not have wanted to make a change in the dugout so soon into their first season back in the Championship but how has it gone so far for the new boss? What issues does he face? And what’s next?

We take a look…

How has it gone so far?

Overall, it’s been a strong start to Mowbray’s tenure.

It was always going to be difficult for the coach to come in with the season already underway and fill the shoes of Neil after he led the Black Cats back to the Championship last season but the early signs have been positive.

Sunderland beat Rotherham United 3-0 in Mowbray’s first game in charge and were narrowly beaten by Middlesbrough at the Riverside last week, with the visitors finishing the game against their local rivals the stronger of the two sides but failing to find an equaliser.

He was well backed in the transfer window as well, with a trio of young and exciting players drafted in during the final days of the window.

What issues does he face?

The key issue is the absence of star striker Ross Stewart, who is expected to be out for somewhere between five and 11 more weeks after suffering a thigh injury in the warmup ahead of the Middlesbrough game.

The Scotsman had made a brilliant start to the new campaign, scoring five times and providing three assists in seven games, but his injury could see him miss up to 13 games.

Everton loanee Ellis Simms is the only other striker in the squad and games are set to come thick and fast in the next few months so Mowbray may have to be creative with his attacking options to ensure that the 21-year-old doesn’t get burnt out while his forward colleague his out.

Taking charge midway through the season and with little time left in the transfer window was not an ideal situation but this weekend’s postponed fixtures look to have played in Mowbray’s favour by allowing the new coach more time with his players on the training ground.

What’s next?

Just like the rest of the EFL, Sunderland have a testing period coming up with 12 games scheduled between now and the start of the World Cup break in November.

They’re awaiting news about when Saturday’s game against Millwall will be rescheduled to – though you feel Mowbray would prefer it to come after the Championship resumes in December.

Tomorrow night, Sunderland take on Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium while they’re on the road again on the weekend to take on Watford in their last game before September’s international break.

Their next game at the Stadium of Light will come against Preston North End on the 1st of October, after the international break.