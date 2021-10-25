Tony Mowbray at Blackburn Rovers: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Three defeats and in five have dampened what had been a fairly positive start to the season for Blackburn Rovers under Tony Mowbray.

The Lancashire outfit did return to winning ways at the weekend, though, easing past Reading by two goals to nil at Ewood Park courtesy of strikes from Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan.

Rovers sit mid-table, which is perhaps what fans would have expected after what was a summer of transition for the club.

One man who remained in place was Mowbray, though, with the 57-year-old now approaching his fifth year in charge at Ewood Park.

How’s it gone so far?

It has been an entertaining tenure for Mowbray, who was unable to prevent his side from falling into League One after taking charge in February 2017.

Mowbray took his side straight back up, though, winning automatic promotion from League One comfortably in 2017/18.

Since then, he has established his side as a strong Championship outfit, finishing 15th on two occasions and 11th the other.

The task for Mowbray will now be to bridge that gap between mid-table and the play-offs and ignite a push for promotion.

He has had to deal with some high-profile departures, too, none more so than this summer with Adam Armstrong leaving for Southampton and Harvey Elliott returning to parent club Liverpool.

What issues does he face?

Ben Brereton-Diaz’s form has been tremendous this season, with the Chile international scoring 10 goals in 14 games in the Championship.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and despite having a one-year extension option, the club have been unable to sort out a new deal just yet.

Joe Rothwell is another key player who is out of contract in the summer, and has been linked with a pre-contract move to Rangers.

If Rovers are to lose both of those players, it would be a big blow having lost Armstrong and Elliott during the summer.

What’s next?

Mowbray and his side will hope to kick on after producing a solid performance and picking up a win against Reading.

They travel to struggling Derby County on Saturday before hosting in-form Fulham at Ewood Park, so they will have to be at their best.