Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray still believes there's a chance West Bromwich Albion can secure a place in the play-offs at the end of this term, speaking to Birmingham Live.

These comments came after the Black Cats' 2-1 victory against the Baggies - a shock result considering the key players Mowbray's side have unavailable.

Not only do they still have very few strikers available - but they were also missing key defenders and were forced to zonal mark to minimise the impact of their lack of height.

They even went 1-0 down shortly before the interval - but a Dennis Cirkin brace allow the visitors to bring three points back to Wearside and boost their own play-off hopes.

Previously seen as the underdogs to secure a top-six place, they are now firmly in contention to stay in the promotion mix if results go their way and if they can build on Sunday's game at The Hawthorns.

What about West Brom?

If Carlos Corberan's men had won at the weekend, they would have been in sixth place with a game in hand over many of their promotion rivals.

They would have been in an extremely strong position - but their loss against Black Cats gave Sunday's opponents a real boost in their own promotion quest and that's why this defeat could be so costly for the Baggies.

They still have time to make amends with a game in hand - but they face three difficult opponents with Sheffield United, Norwich City and Swansea to play.

What did Tony Mowbray say about West Brom?

Despite Sunday's setback and the difficulty of the opponents they are set to face in the coming weeks, ex-Baggie Mowbray still believes his former side still have a chance of securing a top-six place.

He said: "They still have a chance, they've got three games so they still have a chance. It's an amazing football club.

"I'm not saying Carlos is unique, but he's different from the norm in his manner and stuff.

"I get on really well with him, I think he's a really good coach, when you played against Huddersfield last year you played against a coached football team who knew about space and turn and ran forward, all the stuff I like about football."

Is Tony Mowbray right?

Albion still have a good opportunity to force their way into the mix but like other play-off challenges, they ideally need to win all of their games now and that will be an extremely difficult task.

Sheffield United could secure promotion tomorrow with a win against Albion, so Paul Heckingbottom's side have something to play for, something that probably doesn't bode well for the visitors at Bramall Lane.

Norwich, meanwhile, aren't in the best form but they are still in the mix for promotion so they also have something to play for along with Swansea, who have gone unbeaten in their last seven games.

With this in mind, it would be a great achievement if the Baggies were able to seal a top-six place now, even though they have a very talented squad.

In fairness to them, Daryl Dike is out of action which is a major blow, but they will be hoping others including John Swift, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Jed Wallace can step up to the plate and guide them to three wins from three.