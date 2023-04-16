Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray refused to rule out a return for Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo next season but admits it is unlikely they will be able to bring him back for a second loan spell.

Diallo joined the Black Cats on loan in August and he has made an outstanding impact at the Stadium of Light, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old's latest contribution was to score the winner in the 2-1 home victory against Birmingham City on Saturday.

George Hall gave the Blues the lead in the 29th minute, but Trai Hume's equaliser just before half time and Diallo's excellent second half strike turned the game around, with the hosts holding on for all three points despite having Dennis Cirkin sent off in the 78th minute.

Tony Mowbray's men moved up to ninth in the table and are now just two points from the play-off places with four games remaining.

What did Tony Mowbray say about Amad Diallo's future?

After his latest impressive display, Mowbray admitted that it will be difficult for the club to bring Diallo back to Wearside next season.

"I don't really know Amad intimately to know what drives him," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"He loves football, he wants to play, so what do you do if you're at Manchester United? Are you happy just to be a Manchester United player and play six sub appearances and two starts over a season of 60 games, or do you want to go and play?

"So do they sell him? And if they do they'll want to recruit their money which was reputedly €40m or whatever it was.

"The reality is he won't be coming here unless they think he is going to be one hell of a player but he needs another year out, he enjoys Sunderland so he can go and keep playing for them.

"That would be the ideal scenario for us. Pretty unlikely but you never know. If they see him as someone they genuinely feel can play for their first team then they need to keep him on board.

"I would suggest they'll try another level. You would think he'll go to the Premier League or go back to Italy. My gut feeling for Amad is if he doesn't stay at Manchester United he goes for big, big money to a top Spanish team really."

With the Black Cats firmly back in play-off contention, Mowbray believes there is a significantly better chance of Diallo returning should the club win promotion to the Premier League.

"If we do sneak into that scenario there's a much better chance he'd come back," Mowbray said.

"He'd be playing against Premier League teams every game and he's in an environment where he's already settled and likes the environment he's in."

Will Amad Diallo return to Sunderland next season?

It is hard to disagree with Mowbray that it will be tough to bring Diallo back.

There is likely to be no shortage of suitors for Diallo, with clubs from the Premier League and across Europe likely to be on alert should he be allowed to depart Old Trafford in the summer.

United boss Erik ten Hag will have no doubt been impressed with Diallo's displays for Sunderland and may give him an opportunity next season, as he has done with youngsters such as Alejandro Garnacho this campaign.

Diallo has thrived at the Stadium of Light and that could give the Black Cats an advantage in the summer, but Mowbray is probably correct that his side would have to be in the Premier League to stand any chance of securing his return.