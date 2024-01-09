Highlights Tony Mowbray's appointment as manager gives Birmingham City hope for a successful future.

Mowbray's reputation for developing young players may benefit Birmingham in retaining striker Jay Stansfield.

Stansfield's performance stats demonstrate his importance to Birmingham's campaign and the potential impact of Mowbray's arrival.

Birmingham City will be hoping the arrival of Tony Mowbray is the start of a successful time for the football club.

The Blues were searching for their third manager of the season after the decision to sack Wayne Rooney after losing nine of his 15 games in charge of the club, and they decided to turn to experienced manager Mowbray.

The Blues made an excellent start to the campaign this time around, as John Eustace made several changes to the playing squad, and it had an effect on results.

Birmingham were impressing many, and they looked like a side who could be in contention for a play-off spot. However, the club’s hierarchy decided they wanted to go down a different route and took the decision to sack Eustace and replace him with Rooney.

Rooney was tasked with getting the team to play this no-fear style of play, and his arrival was also meant to lift the pedigree of the football club.

But from the beginning, it looked as though this wasn’t going to be a quick fix, but as the weeks went on, results were getting much better, and that is shown by the nine defeats in 15 games.

Birmingham lost 3-0 to Leeds United on New Year’s Day, and that spelled the end for Rooney as Birmingham decided to sack the 38-year-old.

There were a few different names mentioned for the vacancy, but it was Tony Mowbray who the club decided to pursue. His appointment was official announced on Monday, with him signing a two-and-a-half year contract.

Mowbray’s first task will be to lead the club away from the relegation zone, as the recent results have seen them slide right down the table, looking over their shoulder. Birmingham sit in 20th place in the table, just six points clear of the relegation zone, and have Swansea City next up.

Birmingham will hope that Mowbray’s arrival can not only see them climb away from relegation trouble, but he can also be the man to get this club firing near the top end of the table. While they will also hope his time at Sunderland can be replicated at Birmingham, especially when it comes to giving younger players a chance in the first team.

In fact, Birmingham will hope Mowbray’s arrival can help them when it comes to keeping forward Jay Stansfield until the end of the campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s arrival could boost Birmingham City’s chances of keeping Jay Stansfield

Over the last few years, especially since his time at Sunderland, Tony Mowbray has gained a very good reputation for working with and improving younger players.

The Black Cats had several young stars on their books, including the likes of Dan Neil, Trai Hume, Jack Clarke, and even Amad Diallo. They were all at times inexperienced in the Championship, but Mowbray stuck with them, kept giving them minutes, and in the end, he and the club reaped the rewards.

Now, as well as Birmingham hiring Mowbray because of his experience in this league and the fact that he is a very good manager, they will also be looking at his work with the young players and hoping he can replicate that during his time with the Blues.

In fact, Birmingham will hope that Mowbray’s arrival can help their cause when it comes to keeping hold of Jay Stansfield this month.

It has been reported recently that Ipswich Town and Sunderland are interested in signing the striker from Fulham this month, but Birmingham will be doing everything they can to retain him until the end of the season, as agreed back in the summer.

So far this season, Stansfield has started 21 of his 23 appearances for the club in the Championship, during which he has scored seven goals, which leaves him with an expected goal rate of 4.90, as per SofaScore.com.

Furthermore, the forward has a goal frequency of 247 minutes, with him averaging 0.3 goals per game, as he’s having 2.3 shots per game, with 0.7 being on target. Stansfield has missed three big chances in a Blues shirt and has a goal conversion rate of 13%, as per SofaScore.com.

While the forward has chipped in with assists, he’s got two so far, meaning he has an expected assist rate of 1.23. He has created six big chances, with him collecting one key pass, and he has a pass accuracy per game of 66%, as per SofaScore.com.

Stansfield has done pretty well in his first spell in the Championship, so Birmingham will be keen for him to continue until the end of the campaign, especially as they will want to move away from the relegation zone, so Mowbray’s arrival may have bigger implications than many thought.