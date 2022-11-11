Tony Mowbray admits Sunderland won’t rush summer signing

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted they will be cautious with summer signing Jewison Bennette when it comes to game time with the Black Cats.

Bennette will link up with Costa Rica for the World Cup after Friday’s game with Birmingham City and is expected to be involved in some capacity.

The youngster is still settling in at the Stadium of Light and is obviously getting used to living in a new country, learning a new language and before Sunderland start to see the best of him on the pitch, it’s important he’s content off it.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about Bennette’s unique circumstances, Mowbray said: “For his age he is so talented. He is having language lessons with us, twice a week. There are a lot of little things he needs to do.

“He lives with his dad and his mum is coming over after the World Cup. I’d like us to control his routine a bit more – his diet, his sleep, I feel as if he is a young kid who is still floating around.”

Bennette is still waiting for his Sunderland start with Mowbray suggesting patience is key with the youngster.

“We see some brilliant moments in training but then at times, he can look a bit fatigued and you wonder if he has been sleeping or is he getting up at 5am to speak to people back home.

“But I think he is a happy kid, I do not think he is sulking at not playing a bit more. He is on a journey with us really.”

Sunderland will be hoping three points can ensure they end the start of the season on a positive ahead of the World Cup break after a steady return to the Championship.

Importantly, it will also give the club some much needed time in getting players back to full fitness ahead of a busy December.

Quiz: Which club did Sunderland sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Anton Ferdinand Bursaspor West Ham QPR Trabzonspor

The Verdict

Bennette is an exciting youngster and it’s both a positive and a negative that he’s off to the World Cup.

Obviously, he will get exposure to brilliant international players and a worldwide audience which will no doubt improve as a player and a person.

But on the negative side, it would have been an excellent opportunity for Bennette to integrate more into Sunderland and Tony Mowbray’s immediate plans.

Either way, Bennette will come out of the prolonged break a better player which will benefit Sunderland either way.