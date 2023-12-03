Highlights Sunderland unlikely to sign a new striker in January transfer window, despite recent poor form and lack of goals.

Tony Mowbray highlights the current strikers as the team's options up front, indicating that a new addition is not a priority.

Mowbray acknowledges the need for improvement but believes the focus should be on other areas of the squad.

Tony Mowbray has admitted that it is unlikely Sunderland will sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats suffered another disappointing result on Saturday afternoon as they drew 1-1 away to Millwall.

It is now three games in a row that the Wearside outfit have failed to seal a win, meaning Sunderland have earned just one point following their return from the November international break.

A lack of goals has been highlighted by the 59-year-old as a serious issue that needs to be addressed in order to turn around the team’s form.

Strikers Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn, Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda have all yet to score since joining the club in the summer market.

What are Sunderland’s January transfer plans?

Mowbray admitted that the trio will have to remain as his current options to play up front, indicating that a new striker is not in their plans this winter.

The veteran coach believes that the recruitment team will want to focus on improving the squad elsewhere due to the number of forwards already in the team.

“I don’t know if we will be signing a striker,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

"I do get asked of course, and sit in recruitment meetings but we haven’t had one yet about January.

“But I think the club will say to me ‘we have Mayenda, Rusyn, Hemir and Burstow on loan from Chelsea, so you have four strikers, what do you want another striker for’?

“That’s probably how I think it will go.

“But that is OK, that is fine, we will just have to keep working with them.

“We show them their clips after every game to see what they could have done better.

“They are here to learn and grow and hopefully they will become major players.

“I am not sure they are ready to quite help us win games like at Millwall with all the possession we have to win 3-0.

“We haven’t got that striker at this moment.”

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Sunderland are ninth in the Championship table following Saturday’s result, and have even closed the gap to the top six places to three points due to results elsewhere.

Related £10m Sunderland transfer is looking like a winner right now Sunderland's decision to sell Ross Stewart to Southampton for around £10m is looking like a smart call.

The Black Cats are aiming for another top six finish in the second division, having come sixth in the previous campaign.

Sunderland are three games without a win, so will be looking to end their good run of form when they host West Brom at the Stadium of Light on 9 December.

Do Sunderland need to sign another forward?

Sunderland could look to loan out one or two of these young strikers and replace them with someone with greater experience in January.

It is clear that they are all struggling to adapt to their new surroundings, with the Black Cats being overly ambitious in how seamless it is to completely overhaul their attacking options in one summer.

Patience is needed from the club when it comes to these four players, and perhaps they will find their footing in the second half of the campaign.

But Sunderland need to find goals from elsewhere in the team in the meantime, as their current run of results could be costly in their bid for a top six finish.