Tony Mowbray has admitted that he’d understand if Ross Stewart didn’t sign a new contract with Sunderland.

The forward is now going into the final 12 months of his deal at the Stadium of Light, which means he could depart as a free agent next year.

This has led to the Black Cats pushing to agree to a new deal with the Scot, as they would prefer to keep hold of their talismanic striker.

Stewart is currently set to miss the start of the new season, with injuries significantly hampering the last year of his career.

An Achilles injury has led to him missing the last several months of action, with a return date still to be nailed down.

What does the future hold for Ross Stewart?

Talks over a new deal have yet to reach a breakthrough, with speculation surrounding the future of the 27-year-old.

Mowbray offered an update on his future, but claimed that he’s not sure whether Stewart will commit his future to the Stadium of Light.

The Sunderland boss believes that Stewart remaining would have a big positive impact on the team, but that he’s not sure if the player’s best position would be to renew his contract.

"I don't know to be honest," said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

"I don't think there's any change otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there.

“I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him.

“He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that.

“Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that.

“As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities.

“If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting.

“Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

How important is Ross Stewart to Sunderland?

Stewart missed much of last season, but still managed 10 goals and three assists from just 11 league starts.

That is an incredible record that Sunderland will be keen he can replicate over a full 46-game campaign.

While he is set to miss the opening few games next month, the hope is that he will be available for selection again soon, which will be a huge boost.

But a new contract would be massive, as they could otherwise be forced to sell in order to avoid losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2024.