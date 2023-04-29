Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has not sought assurances on his future despite reports suggesting the Black Cats were keen on Italian coach Francesco Farioli.

Mowbray added that he has no plans to leave before his contract expires next summer and does not see it as his job to seek an extension but feels "re-energised" by the squad at the Stadium of Light.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland "appreciate" 34-year-old coach Francesco Farioli for next season.

The Italian has been linked with other English clubs, such as Watford, in the past.

What has Tony Mowbray had to say about his future?

Mowbray does not seem particularly concerned by the North East club's reported interest in Farioli, however as when pressed on his future after those links, the 59-year-old revealed he had not sought assurances on his future.

He told the Sunderland Echo: "I genuinely, it doesn't even cross my mind. That's not my job.

"I signed a contract and I knew how long I was signing for, I don't know the answer as to whether it's the time to look at it, and it's not something I lose any sleep about. I just come to work and get on with it.

"At Blackburn Rovers my contract ran down, they let it run down and that was OK - I didn't shout about it. Right at the death they kicked up a big fuss but i'd made my mind up as there'd been no conversations. As I said at the time, OK, I'll go home and be a better dad, husband.. I worked my contract and didn't break it. I've got a year left here and I'll give total, absolute commitment to it.

"I'd say that I have never been so enthusiastic about a group of young players, that we feel can push on and just need a little bit of help.

"I stopped worrying about contracts a long time ago, I let other people I trust sort that and I just come to work and do the job."

Sunderland have won just one of their last five league matches | Credit: Action Images/Lee Smith.

On his young squad, Mowbray said: "They have been a joy to work with. After five and a half years at one club, I have been re-energised here . It works both ways with youthful players. I try to bring new ideas to them and their drive, commitment and enthusiasm has re-energised an old guy."

Does Tony Mowbray have a future at Sunderland?

It would seem a crazy move to look to replace Mowbray this summer.

The experienced coach has proven the perfect appointment at the Stadium of Light - coming in when Alex Neil left and making the Black Cats better than they were under the Scot.

Given what they've achieved already in 2022/23 and could go on to do, it would be mad to replace Mowbray now but it may be that Sunderland are simply assessing potential successors for further down the line, which is no bad thing.