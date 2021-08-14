Tony Mowbray addresses Blackburn Rovers transfer plans and singles out position of concern

After a quiet summer, Blackburn Rovers could be about to get shaken up in the final couple of weeks of the transfer window thanks to the sale of Adam Armstrong.

The £15 million move by the 24-year-old striker to Southampton has given Tony Mowbray some wiggle room in the market – whilst all that money won’t be reinvested into transfer fees it could go a long way to bringing in loans and free agents.

Rovers have yet to make a signing yet, although young Brighton & Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra is set to head to Ewood Park at the end of the month when he’s recovered from an ankle injury.

Mowbray took full advantage of Premier League loans last season, bringing in the likes of Barry Douglas as well as young starlets Harvey Elliott, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite, and he’s likely to do the same in the next few weeks.

Blackburn Rovers fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Rovers transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Along with Andy Cole, who is Blackburn's record signing? Jordan Rhodes Ben Brereton Benni McCarthy Sam Gallagher

There’s quite a few positions that Rovers could do with bolstering ahead of the closure of the window, but Mowbray has his eyes set on bringing in more defensive reinforcements in particular, with Darragh Lenihan and Daniel Ayala as his first-choice options and the likes of Hayden Carter in reserve.

“We’re thinking about loans for that position,” Mowbray said, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We have to factor Daniel (Ayala) into the equation and how he’s struggled to stay fit, yet this is the management of it, you sit down and talk to players about you see things going forward and right now I think we’ve got two centre halves who can do a really good job.

“You bring another one in and he thinks he’s leaving a Premier League club to play and if we stick to a back four then he might not be playing.

“These are the dilemmas of management.

“I do feel we will be trying to sign another centre half, if not two, and let’s see how far the money goes and which ones drop in first.”

The Verdict

There’s definitely a need to strengthen at the back for Blackburn before the transfer window shuts, and Mowbray shouldn’t find it too hard to convince some promising defenders to join Rovers.

Blackburn seemingly do a lot for youngsters careers – just look at how Harvey Elliott played last year before going back to Liverpool and he’s set to play a part in Jurgen Klopp’s plans this coming campaign.

Mowbray brought in Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite during the January transfer window in 2021 and perhaps the latter could return this season if Everton are willing to do a deal.

There will be other options out there though and it’s definitely a need for Lenihan and Ayala to be challenged this season as the depth currently at Rovers at the back isn’t quite there.