Tony Fernandes takes to Instagram as he underlines QPR commitment

Tony Fernandes has taken to Instagram to reaffirm his commitment to QPR with a post looking back on the last ten years after Middlesbrough and the Hoops’ recent meeting.

Rangers have certainly had a good campaign this year in the Sky Bet Championship with the last few months seeing them rise from the bottom third of the table to the top eight – ahead of many of the sides that have been in the play-off conversation for much of this campaign.

Of course, a top-six finish isn’t attainable this season now but there is plenty to be excited about if you’re a Hoops fan for next year, with Mark Warburton obviously hoping to try and achieve something that Neil Warnock did ten years ago at the club; promotion.

Indeed, Fernandes had the pair as his subjects of conversation on Instagram as he looked back on the last decade at the club:

Ownership has been firmly in the spotlight in recent days after the European Super League came and went after a ferocious backlash from supporters and pundits alike in this country.

Fernandes does mean well for the Hoops, too, and he and several others at the club can be proud for the more stable footing they appear to be on these days.