Queens Park Rangers finally put their woes since the international break behind them by dispatching of Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

The Hoops had accumulated just one point from a possible 12 since club football returned, whilst also losing three matches in succession.

Thanks to an Ilias Chair brace though, that torrid run was ended as the Belgian netted both goals in a 2-0 success for Mark Warburton’s side.

The R’s also had an esteemed guest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium with the King of Malaysia, Abdullah of Pahang, visiting the club on the evening of the match, with his links to football seeing him on the board of the FIFA Council between 2015 and 2019.

Part-owner of QPR Tony Fernandes commented on Abdullah’s appearance in west London on Tuesday night and even suggested that there could be a funny name change on the horizon for the club as they finally got back to winning ways.



Fernandes may not be seen much at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium anymore, especially not as much as chairman Amit Bhatia, but his passion for the club still remains.

There’s probably a few sections of the fanbase that are still uneasy on the Malaysian for perhaps spending recklessly but the club seem to be stable now – the sale of Ebere Eze last year certainly helped the finances and the current squad has been invested in.

He’s shown a bit of humour suggesting they change the name to Kings Park Rangers and it seems that the King of Malaysia is always going to be a welcome guest if the winning results keep on happening when he is in attendance.