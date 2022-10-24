Tony Fernandes sends passionate QPR message after strong start to the season

Former QPR owner Tony Fernandes has praised Michael Beale and the team as he backed them to continue their push for promotion.

The 58-year-old businessman was in charge of the R’s during a turbulent period in their history, as they enjoyed the highs of the Premier League and lows afterwards with financial issues.

Now, they’re on a more stable footing and flying high in the Championship, with Beale’s men currently leading the way.

And, taking to Instagram, Fernandes revealed a meeting with a QPR fan as he also commented on how the side have done in the first 16 games.

“Bumped into a massive west London boy at a hotel lobby. One of the worlds top economists Simon Ogus. Both were happy men after yesterday. Still top of the league. And what an amazing appreciation Loftus gave Michael Beale. Huge win as it’s ugly wins when we tired that will hopefully get us to the promised land.”

Beale made the decision to turn down Wolves last week, as he focuses on building on the great start he has had with QPR.

The verdict

All connected to QPR will be delighted at how the season has gone so far and there was a real relief that Beale decided to stay amid interest from Wolves.

Of course, the win on Saturday was a big one and there was plenty of emotion in the stadium as the club showed support to the boss.

So, Fernandes is obviously delighted and like all who follow the club, he will be excited at how the rest of the campaign could play out.

