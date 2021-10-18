Tony Fernandes reveals message Nahki Wells sent to him following QPR v Bristol City in September

Nahki Wells has scored goals at most clubs he has been at in the EFL, and his short time at Queens Park Rangers was no exception.

The Bermudan had two loan spells in west London when he was a contracted Burnley player – firstly for the duration of the 2018-19 season and then for the first half of the following campaign.

Wells scored 20 league goals in total for the Hoops but when it came to the January transfer window in 2020, an opening was spotted by their league rivals Bristol City.

The Clarets recalled Wells from his loan and just a few days later, the striker made a permanent £5 million switch to Ashton Gate – much to the furore of QPR fans who wanted the club to bring him in on a full-time basis.

Wells would go on to get a goal and an assist against his former side at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last season, and he was the match-winner once again last month when he scored the 93rd minute winner that sent Nigel Pearson’s side back home with all three points.

Even though Wells’ overall scoring record for the Robins isn’t as prolific as at some of his old clubs – including QPR – one of the R’s owners in Tony Fernandes may regret not stumping up the cash for the forward now and he has revealed that Wells sent him a message following his goal last month.

Via Bristol Post journalist Gregor MacGregor, Fernandes wrote in The Telegraph that Wells, via Instagram, told him that he was always going to score against the R’s when given the chance – and that’s why he should have signed him when given the chance almost two years ago.

Was a nice anecdote from QPR owner Tony Fernandes on Nahki Wells in The Telegraph recently: Wells messaged the QPR owner on Insta following his late goal there the other week saying: ‘Tony I am always going to score against QPR. That’s why you should have signed me!’ #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) October 18, 2021

The Verdict

If Wells was allowed to remain at QPR for the whole 2019-20 season then they could have perhaps done a deal in the summer thanks to the sale of Ebere Eze.

It wasn’t to be the case though and Bristol City would have perhaps been expecting more from the striker when they acquired him – 16 goals in 70 league games isn’t quite the strike rate they were hoping for.

The message he sent to Fernandes though does show that he has a sense of humour – R’s fans probably do have a soft spot for Wells and the goals he scored for them however he has already come back to haunt them once this season already and it could happen again later on in the campaign.