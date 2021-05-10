Tony Fernandes reacts to QPR’s season and issues Charlie Austin message

Tony Fernandes has offered his thoughts on Queens Park Rangers’ season in the Sky Bet Championship and also singled out Charlie Austin for his impact since arriving on loan in the January transfer window.

The Hoops had it tough in the first-half of the campaign and were towards the wrong end of the table but showed what a clever transfer strategy can do with four good loan signings in the winter market allowing them to rise up the table and really impress in the second half of the campaign.

Among the loanees to arrive, a club icon in Charlie Austin and Fernandes offered the striker words of thanks for his impact as he reflected on the wider season for the Hoops, too.

Here’s what he had to say on Instagram:

The Verdict

Austin, like the other three loan signings from the January window, deserves immense credit for his impact on the QPR side since his arrival.

Of course, he brought goals but he also clearly helped improve team spirit, togetherness and the levels of fight in the side.

QPR became a much tougher proposition in the second half of the season and the hope will be they can keep the players that helped them become that this summer.