Tony Fernandes reacts to image Charlie Austin of Lyndon Dykes following QPR’s draw with Reading

QPR shared the spoils with promotion-chasing Reading with a 1-1 draw at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring on the day, as he fired home from close-range after a well-worked team move. Yakou Meite then equalised for Veljko Paunovic’s side in the second-half, but neither side were able to find the winner.

QPR had the better of the chances in the final 20 minutes of the match, so it’s certainly promising signs for Mark Warburton’s men, as they look to finish the 2020/21 season strongly.

The Hoops have shown much-needed improvement in recent months, which has seen them move up to 12th in the second-tier standings with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

QPR have lost just once in their last five matches in the Championship, and will be keen to extend that run when they return to action after the international break.

QPR’s owner Tony Fernandes took to Instagram over the weekend to praise the culture of the team at this moment in time, whilst highlighting Charlie Austin’s celebration with team-mate Lyndon Dykes for his opener against Reading on Saturday at the Madejski Stadium.

The Hoops are set to return to action after the international break, when they take on struggling Coventry City in a match they’ll be confident of winning.

Are these facts about the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium true or false?

1 of 19 It opened before 1900 True False

The Verdict:

They’re definitely heading in the right direction.

QPR really impressed me against Reading at the weekend, and they were very unlucky not to pick up three points to show for their efforts.

But they’re showing promising signs heading into the final few months of this year’s campaign, and Mark Warburton seems to have found how to get the best out of the current crop of players.

If they can keep their key players at the club over the summer, then I really wouldn’t be surprised to see QPR challenging for a top-six finish in the Championship next season.