Tony Dorigo has stated that Marcelo Bielsa’s gamble left Leeds United exposed during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham.

The Whites started with just Patrick Bamford up top but throughout the first-half they did not look effective within the final third at Craven Cottage.

At half-time, Eddie Nketiah was brought on as Leeds changed their system in order to accommodate two strikers on the pitch.

The reaction and tactical change worked initially as Bamford netted, although it did leave them exposed as the Whites went on to lose the game.

Dorigo has expressed that the changes were a gamble from Bielsa and that he needed to try and control the midfield much better throughout the second-half.

Speaking to LUTV with quotes provided from MOTLeedsNews, Dorigo said: “Interesting that he made that change with two up top and what that shows to me was he gambled.

“But we were exposed. I don’t think we controlled that midfield anywhere near the way we did in the first 45.

“We didn’t win the game and we were so open at times.”

The Verdict

Leeds have had a really good first-half of the campaign, but they have to find a way to end this little poor spell before nervousness creeps into the team.

After last season’s play-off semi-final defeat, they will always have a pressure amongst them having failed to be promoted despite being in a good position to do so.

The Whites now have to trust Marcelo Bielsa, and it’s quite critical from Dorigo to suggest that bringing on Nketiah lost them the game, despite him helping Leeds equalise in the first place.