Tony Cascarino issues verdict on as Spurs bid to seal Middlesbrough deal

Tony Cascarino has given his verdict on Djed Spence’s potential move to Tottenham Hotspur.

It was reported late last week that Spurs were closing in on a £20 million deal with Middlesbrough for the exciting full back.

Spence spent the previous campaign on loan helping Nottingham Forest gain promotion back to the Premier League, but it appears now that the Reds have missed out on the chance to sign the 21-year old on a permanent basis.

Instead, the right-back is set to join the North London club where he will work under Antonio Conte.

Spurs clinched Champions League qualification on the final day of the Premier League season with an emphatic win over Norwich City.

Speaking on Talksport, Cascarino believes that Spence would be a good fit for the Italian’s wing-back system.

“He really does know what he wants, Antonio Conte,” said the 59-year old, via HITC.

“Everybody fits into his style, and Djed Spence, he likes to play in that position being a wing-back more than a full-back.”

Can you remember how much Middlesbrough paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Barry Robson? £2.10m £600,000 £990,000 £1.50m

Spence was a key player in Steve Cooper’s side as Forest earned their route back to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

However, a step up to Champions League level now looks likely with the Boro player set to move to North London.

He will join the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski as players signed since Conte’s appointment midway through the last campaign.

The Verdict

This would be a great signing for Spurs if they can get it over the line, with Cascarino highlighting the key reason.

In Conte’s system, Spence will be afforded the attacking freedom that he prefers, which should bring out the best side of his game.

Working under the Italian coach will also be a huge opportunity for Spence to continue improving.

While a permanent switch to Forest would have been the romantic ideal, a move to Spurs is simply the better option for Spence at this point in his career.