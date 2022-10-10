Tony Cascarino gives honest verdict on Steve Bruce’s decision to join West Brom

After arriving at the Hawthorns last season, Steve Bruce was keen to take his West Brom side up the table this season with a push towards the play-offs in mind.

However, the Baggies have looked far from that this season with only one win under their belt so far which has left them sitting 22nd in the league.

As a result, West Brom announced the decision to sack Steve Bruce this morning after a 0-0 draw against Luton at the weekend made it eight games without a win for his side.

The Albion boss has been under pressure for some time due to his side’s poor form and pundit Tony Cascarino admitted he was surprised to see Bruce take the West Brom job in the first place.

Speaking about Bruce on talkSPORT (via Birmingham Live), Cascarino said: “I’m surprised if I’m honest that he went back to it after the Newcastle experience.

“Steve, you’ve had 20 odd years of manager, you’ve had your promotions, you’ve had your failings, it’s a tough gig. Do you need to take another job?

“It wasn’t a job that the fans were on board with, it was already a problem. To be honest, I was surprised he went and did it.”

Are you a true West Brom fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 In what year did Tony Brown make his senior debut for West Brom? 1959 1963 1967 1971

The Verdict:

You can understand why Cascarino is questioning why Bruce ever took the West Brom job especially after his time at Newcastle when he said he was going to be taking some time out of the game.

West Brom are another team with high expectations given they have only recently come down from the top flight and you can understand why their sights will firmly be set on a return to the Premier League.

What’s more, as Cascarino points out, this wasn’t an appointment that Albion fans were particularly enthusiastic about at the time meaning there was always going to be pressure on Bruce.

Whether he will decide to look to go straight back into management or take a break is yet to be seen. However, if he does want a new job he may want to look somewhere that has less pressure on immediate success.