Toni Leistner sends passionate QPR message as he makes W12 exit

Toni Leistner has sent a message of thanks to Queens Park Rangers fans as the defender makes for the exit door in W12.

The German centre-half came in under Steve McClaren and was a mainstay in the side during his first campaign in the Sky Bet Championship but things have not gone to plan for him since then.

Mark Warburton’s arrival sparked a big change for the defender with him falling down the pecking order and being shipped out on loan last season, and it looks as though Warburton’s opinion of him has not changed.

Indeed, the defender has agreed a deal with the Hoops to end his contract a year early and he is now free to look for a new club.

It’s clear, though, that the one he is leaving and the set of supporters he is saying goodbye too will remain in his heart.

He shared this message on his Instagram channel:

The Verdict

Throughout his ups and downs at the club, you have to say Leistner leaves with real dignity and has maintained a sense of class throughout his time in west London.

He’ll be a player the Hoops’ supporters miss but Warburton’s vision clearly does not have him involved and so this is a parting of the ways that makes sense for all.

QUIZ: Did these 12 ex-QPR players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 24 Josh Scowen? Yes No