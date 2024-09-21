Tomoki Iwata has signalled his own ambitions of reaching the Premier League with Birmingham City following his late summer transfer window switch from Scottish giants Celtic.

Despite currently residing in League One for the first time since 1995, the future plans surrounding Blues have been laid bare for all to see, with relegation to the third tier only fuelling a greater desire for the club to become a force to be reckoned with in the EFL.

The spotlight and pressure is unquestionably on Chris Davies and his new group of players after a summer of heavy investment and high player turnover, with Birmingham expected to make a swift return to the Championship by many outsiders.

It had been highlighted that Blues weren't exactly convincing in the first four games of the season despite an unbeaten start, but a 3-1 success over Wrexham at St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park sent out an early statement of intent as to what the side is capable of when at their best, despite suffering an initial setback in the encounter.

And, regardless of the short-term expectancy placed on the Second City club, their new midfielder also hasn't been afraid to set out his own long-term target after moving south of the border.

Tomoki Iwata makes Birmingham City, Premier League admission

Iwata was one of 17 signings made in Davies' first window in charge, and despite showcasing his star quality in a limited sample size so far, his addition at first was somewhat overlooked as a result of the record-breaking permanent pursuit of Jay Stansfield later on Deadline Day.

Birmingham City - 2024 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Ryan Allsop Hull City Permanent Bailey Peacock-Farrell Burnley Permanent Alfie May Charlton Athletic Permanent Emil Hansson Heracles Permanent Alex Cochrane Hearts Permanent Willum Willumsson Go Ahead Eagles Permanent Christoph Klarer SV Darmstadt Permanent Marc Leonard Brighton Permanent Luke Harris Fulham Loan Ayumu Yokoyama Sagan Tosu Permanent Alfons Sampsted FC Twente Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Ben Davies Rangers Loan Lyndon Dykes QPR Permanent Scott Wright Rangers Permanent Tomoki Iwata Celtic Permanent Jay Stansfield Fulham Permanent

However, the man who holds UEFA Champions League and SPFL-winning experience from his time at Parkhead under current Spurs boss, Ange Postecoglou, has stated his clear vision of eventually reaching the Premier League for the first time in his career, as well as ending Blues' long exile from the top flight, having not returned since their final day relegation in May 2011.

“Only one thing, promotion to the Premier League," Iwata stated via Birmingham Live, when questioned about the eventual target with his new employers.

“This is why I came here. I will devote everything I have to Blues, for Birmingham accounts for a big part of my heart. I will do everything I can for the team to win. I am thinking about nothing but going to the Premier League," the Japanese midfielder added.

Tomoki Iwata can play a crucial role in Birmingham City's journey

Iwata featured 32 times in the SPFL for the Bhoys, and his experience in Europe's elite-level competition showcases that his ability is in excess of Blues' current standpoint, which is also a case that can be made for his midfield counterpart, Paik-Seung Ho.

And in his first two appearances, the 27-year-old and four-time international has already shown plenty of glimpses as to why Davies continued to utilise his pre-established knowhow of the Scottish and Japanese game, with the likes of Ben Davies, Alex Cochrane, Scott Wright and Ayumu Yokoyama also falling into said category.

The former Yokohama F.Marinos man has already endeared himself to Blues supporters with the match-sealing strike against the Red Dragons on Monday night with a powerful drive that flew past Arthur Okonkwo, and his overall play which included 71 touches of the ball showcases that he and Paik will continue to be the metronomes of Davies' possession-heavy system, which will once again be put to the test by Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon in an encounter which represents a real clash of styles.

His maiden league outing gives Iwata an extremely solid platform to build a consistent run of performances from, and the admission of his long-term aims with Birmingham will also be music to the ears of all associated with the club.