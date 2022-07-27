Tommy Smith makes Middlesbrough admission after securing transfer agreement

New Middlesbrough signing Tommy Smith has revealed his happiness at signing a deal with the club, and says he never had any doubt about signing, if given the opportunity.

Smith had been a free agent this summer, after being released by ‘Boro’s Championship rivals Stoke City following the expiry of his contract with the Potters at the end of last season.

The right-back has subsequently spent pre-season on trial with Middlesbrough, and has now done enough to secure a deal with Chris Wilder’s side.

It has been announced that Smith has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with ‘Boro, something he is clearly pleased about.

Can you get 25/25 on this quiz about some of the most memorable moments in Middlesbrough history?

1 of 25 Who were Middlesbrough's opponents in their Football League Cup win in 2003-04? Manchester United Arsenal Bolton Wanderers Liverpool

Giving his reaction to confirmation of that deal, Smith told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted. It’s been a tough pre-season in many respects, in terms of training and that sort of stuff, and the uncertainty really.

“I came in here in week one of pre-season and obviously know the manager really well, he asked me to come down and train, which was a no-brainer for me to come up here and do a pre-season under his watchful eye.

“I’ll be honest I’ve loved every single minute of it. The lads have been brilliant, the staff have been welcoming, been great, the training ground is brilliant, it’s a fantastic football club, and I’m absolutely delighted to be here.”

Indeed, it seems this was a deal the 30-year-old was keen to take if given the opportunity, as when reflecting on his time as a free agent, he added: “As I say, there was a little bit of uncertainty, I wasn’t sure where I was going to be, what I was going to do.

“But one thing I did know was that if Middlesbrough come calling, it would be a straight-forward answer for me, and that’s been the case.

“As I say I’ve loved every single minute of it, and when the manager said ‘listen, we want to get something done’, it was an easy response from my point of view.”

Having completed that deal, Smith becomes Middlesbrough’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following Darragh Lenihan, Zach Steffen, Liam Roberts and Ryan Giles in joining the club.

The Verdict

This does feel like being a rather useful piece of business for Middlesbrough to have completed.

Chris Wilder was always going to need cover and competition for Isaiah Jones at right-back this season, something he has now got with the addition of Smith.

With the 30-year-old having clearly enjoyed his time with ‘Boro and got on with the rest of the squad so well, he should be able to settle in quickly, which is also useful with the new season just days away.

Signing him on a free transfer is also useful, since it means there are still plenty of funds available from the sale of another right-back, Djed Spence, to go into the rest of the club’s transfer business this summer.