Tommy Doyle has taken to Twitter to share a message with Sheffield United's supporters following his side's latest outing in the Championship.

The midfielder was given the nod to start for the Blades in their meeting with Sunderland last night by Paul Heckingbottom and went on to score what turned out to be the winning goal at the Stadium of Light.

Daniel Jebbison forced Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson into making a smart stop in the opening stages of this fixture.

The Black Cats then took the lead against the run of play as Abdoullah Ba teed up Edouard Michut who slotted an effort past Wes Foderingham.

Undeterred by this goal, the Blades levelled proceedings on the stroke of half-time via a strike from James McAtee.

Following the break, Iliman Ndiaye was denied by Patterson before Doyle produced the decisive moment of the match.

The midfielder's free-kick evaded everyone in the penalty area before nestling into the far corner.

Despite the fact that Sander Berge was standing in an offside position and attempted to connect with the ball, this goal was allowed to stand.

Foderingham produced a great save to prevent Jack Clarke from scoring an equaliser for Sunderland while Patrick Roberts' effort hit the post for the hosts.

As a result of this victory, the Blades extended their advantage over fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough to six points in the Championship standings.

After this game, Doyle opted to share a brief message with United's fans on Twitter.

The midfielder posted: "Let's gooo Bladesmen!"

The Verdict

This victory could prove to be a major moment in the race for automatic promotion as the Blades have managed to build a sizeable gap between them and Boro.

A stand-out performer for his side last night, Doyle will be looking to help United achieve their goal of securing a return to the Premier League later this year by featuring regularly during the closing stages of the campaign.

As well as scoring for the Blades at the Stadium of Light, the midfielder also provided two key passes for his team-mates as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.44.

United's attention will now switch to their showdown with Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend.

Having produced an eye-catching display against Sunderland, it would not be at all surprising if Doyle is selected to feature at Bramall Lane on Sunday as his side aims to progress to the semi-finals of this competition.