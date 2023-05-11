Tommy Doyle has taken to Instagram to reflect on his loan spell with Sheffield United in a message shared with the club's supporters.

The midfielder sealed a temporary switch to the Blades last year from Manchester City, and is set to return to his parent-club at the end of May.

Doyle managed to establish himself as a key member of United's squad as he helped Paul Heckingbottom's side seal promotion to the Premier League.

In the 33 league appearances that he made for the Blades, Doyle managed to score three goals and provide four assists for his team-mates.

The 21-year-old also played a major role in the Blades' FA Cup run which was brought to an end in his absence by City last month.

After chipping in with assists in the club's clashes with Millwall and Wrexham, Doyle scored a spectacular goal to secure a 3-2 win over Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals of this competition.

This strike booked a trip to Wembley Stadium for United where they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola's side.

Doyle made his final appearance of this loan spell earlier this week as the Blades beat Birmingham City at St Andrew's to end the term with a total of 91 points.

What has Tommy Doyle posted ahead of his impending Sheffield United exit?

Doyle has opted to thank the club's fans for helping the Blades achieve their goal of promotion on Instagram in a farewell message.

The midfielder posted: "Season 22/23 wrapped up!

"What a team to be around.

"A massive thank you, Blades - you carried us through at time & deserve to be back in the Premier League."

Could Sheffield United secure a fresh agreement with Manchester City for Doyle this summer?

Having secured a return to the top-flight, the Blades will now be looking at ways in which they can bolster their squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

While the Blades are understood to be interested in the possibility of re-signing Doyle this summer, a move is currently looking unlikely.

According to a recent Patreon report from Alan Nixon, United do not have the finances available to purchase Doyle from City who are open to the possibility of selling him.

Therefore, instead of seeking a move for the midfielder, the Blades could now switch their attention to trying to re-sign James McAtee on a loan deal from the reigning Premier League champions.