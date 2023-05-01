Sheffield United's on-loan midfielder Tommy Doyle has refused to rule out a return to the club from Manchester City next season.

Doyle joined the Blades in August and has played a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League, scoring four goals and registering seven assists in 36 appearances.

The 21-year-old was also integral in his side's run to the FA Cup semi-finals, scoring an injury-time winner in the 3-2 home win over Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals to set up United's day at Wembley, where they were eventually beaten 3-0 by his parent club.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims the Blades want to bring Doyle back to the club in the summer, but The Star report that City are keen to insert a buyback clause into any permanent deal.

United are also thought to be interested in a return for another City loanee in James McAtee, but Pep Guardiola's side are said to be unwilling to let him leave permanently.

What did Tommy Doyle say about a potential Sheffield United return?

Doyle revealed that he has enjoyed his time at Bramall Lane this season and expressed his desire to play in the Premier League next season, but admits he is unsure where his long-term future lies.

"The goal was to get promotion and that’s what we’ve done," Doyle told The Star.

"I’ve really enjoyed it; it’s been amazing. Playing in front of the fans at Bramall Lane, and even away, has been something really special and I can only thank them for how they’ve been with me.

"I want to play in the Premier League. I’m not sure who it’s for, but I can say I love it here and you never know. We’ll see what happens."

Will Tommy Doyle return to Sheffield United?

The Blades understandably want to bring Doyle back to Bramall Lane next season.

He has been excellent this campaign and it should be a priority for United to secure his return in the summer.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Premier League rules prevent a club from bringing in two players on loan from the same top flight side, meaning that if they are to bring both Doyle and McAtee back, they will need to do a permanent deal for one of them.

Given that owner Prince Abdullah is keen to sell, it remains to be seen whether they will have the funds to meet City's valuation of Doyle, while he will likely have no shortage of suitors from elsewhere.

But Doyle has thrived with the Blades and if City were to allow him to depart, he would surely be keen on a move back to South Yorkshire.