Tommy Doyle opens up on reasons behind Sheffield United transfer move

New Sheffield United signing Tommy Doyle admitted he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to join Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

The talented midfielder has come through the ranks at Manchester City but he has understandably found it hard to get near Pep Guardiola’s side, who won the league once again last season.

Therefore, Doyle has had to go out on loan to get game time, having had spells at Hamburg and Cardiff City recently.

And, the next step for the 20-year-old is Bramall Lane, and Doyle explained to the clubs media that he is relishing the chance to feature for the Yorkshire outfit.

“I’m excited to be here, I’m ready and looking forward to starting the season. I got the phone call that Sheffield United was interested and it is hard to say no to a club like this. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone. I know one or two already, but I’m focussed on getting down to work.

“I played for Cardiff at Bramall Lane last season and it wasn’t easy. It was a tough day that I remember well, the fans and stadium were brilliant and I’m looking forward to playing there again.”

The verdict

This seems like a very good move for the player and it’s nice to hear that he’s excited about the prospect of linking up with Heckingbottom’s side.

Doyle showed glimpses of his obvious talent with Cardiff last season but the Blades may be better suited to ensuring he can take his game up another level.

So, this deal suits all parties and it’s now down to the youngster to deliver on his undoubted potential.

