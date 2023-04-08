Sheffield United midfielder Tommy Doyle has shared his delight about his team's 1-0 victory against Wigan Athletic by taking to Twitter.

Doyle, who started alongside Sander Berge, would have been expecting his side to come out on top against the Latics, who are currently battling to avoid relegation to League One after struggling for much of the campaign.

And the hosts went ahead in the eighth minute at Bramall Lane with Iliman Ndiaye's goal proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end, with Shaun Maloney's struggling side battling bravely but failing to take anything from the game.

Results elsewhere delight Sheffield United

Coming into this game, the Blades knew they had the chance to extend their lead over Luton Town who had only managed to secure a draw away at Millwall.

Although this was a positive result for the Hatters, it has harmed their chances of securing a place in the top two and United ensured they fully capitalised on it with this victory against Wigan.

After their win, they then had to weigh up whether they wanted Burnley or Middlesbrough to win more with the two sides coming head-to-head at the Riverside in last night's game.

With the Clarets securing a 2-1 win and their return to the Premier League, that has reduced the Blades' chances of winning the title but has strengthened their chances of securing automatic promotion, with United now nine points above third place with a game in hand.

Boro and Luton have just six games to make up this deficit and the gap may now be too big.

What did Tommy Doyle post?

Perhaps wary of just how big yesterday's victory was, Doyle posted: "Big 3 at Bramall Lane!!”

The young loanee has become a real fans' favourite during his time at United and although his winner against Blackburn Rovers last month is probably the highlight of his spell at the club, this latest win will feel just as satisfying.

Just how big is this win for Sheffield United?

First of all, no one should be underestimating Wigan because they are fighting for their lives right now and have improved under Maloney.

This makes the Blades' victory more impressive than it looks on paper.

Paul Heckingbottom's side may not have scored a huge number of goals in this game - but they showed real character to hold on to their lead and remain solid at the back - because the Latics could have easily found an equaliser.

And at this stage, points have to be the priority over performances, with yesterday's set of results going on to reinforce this.

United are now in an extremely strong position to go on and secure second place, although they need to try and get something from their game against league leaders Burnley.

The fact promotion is already secured for the Clarets could end up working in the Blades' favour, though the former will want to win the title as well.