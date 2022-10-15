Tommy Doyle 7/10, Osborn struggles: Sheffield United player ratings following chaotic draw with Blackpool

Sheffield United played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Blackpool at Bramall Lane this afternoon, with Oliver Norwood’s 98th minute volley rescuing a point for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

It was a crazy afternoon in South Yorkshire but that didn’t feel like it was going to be the case inside 25 minutes, when James McAtee and Iliman Ndiaye put Sheffield United into a 2-0 lead.

However, Jerry Yates’ brace sent Blackpool in 2-2 at half-time, before Kenny Dougall’s goal after the break handed Michael Appleton’s men the lead.

Both Marvin Ekpiteta and Dominic Thompson saw red for second bookable offences, within the space of three minutes, leaving Blackpool hanging on with nine men.

Rhian Brewster hit the post with a penalty before, finally, Sheffield United found their equaliser through Norwood’s volley.

Following the full-time whistle, Sheffield United goalkeeper, Wes Foderingham, and Shayne Lavery received red cards for clashing.

Here’s how we rated Sheffield United’s players:

Wes Foderingham – 5: Could do little about Blackpool’s goals and, minus picking the ball out of the net, seemed to not have a great deal to do in the opening hour. Saw red after full-time for clashing with Lavery.

George Baldock – 6: Aggressive in both attack and defence, and just his usual self in most departments. Probably the best showing of the back-five before he was sacrificed when Blackpool went down to nine.

Chris Basham – 5: Yates caused problems in his channel of the pitch. Battled on the ground and in the air, as you’d expect of him. When Anel Ahmedhodzic is fully fit, he’s possibly going to be the one to make way.

John Egan – 5: Unlucky to assist Dougall goal with a clumsy touch, which just about summed up Sheffield United’s defending from 2-0 onwards.

Rhys Norrington-Davies – 5: Lavery was a constant threat throughout the first-half and made short work of the Wales international for Yates’ equaliser.

Ben Osborn – 4: Also struggled with Lavery and his marking for Yates’ first left a lot to be desired. Doesn’t look a natural at left wing-back, as you might expect.

Oliver Norwood – 7: Showed strength and even a little turn of pace to burst in the box in the build-up to Ndiaye’s goal, came up trumps on 98 minutes with a clean volley.

Tommy Doyle – 7: Lovely cross for McAtee opener and some other really nice moments in possession. Growing into the side and stepping up in the absence of key men.

James McAtee – 6: Superb late run for his goal and went close to a second just before half-time – a decent showing for the Man City loanee despite picking up a booking for diving.

Iliman Ndiaye – 7: Poached Sheffield United’s second goal, reacting quickest to Maxwell parrying Norwood’s cross. Tried to take the game to Blackpool from 3-2 onwards without being at his brilliant best.

Billy Sharp – 6: Real awareness to find McAtee for his goal and brought a couple of saves out of Maxwell either side of half-time. Replaced just after the hour.

Subs

Anel Ahmedhodzic- 6: First real involvement was a booking after stopping Blackpool on the break and then piled forwards as Sheffield United searched for an equaliser. Narrow offside call denied him a goal.

Oli McBurnie – 6: A busy impact from the bench, putting himself about and going close with headers that Maxwell kept out. Playing with a spring in his step.

Rhian Brewster – 5: Driving run brought Ekpiteta’s second yellow card but he missed his chance to make it 3-3 from the penalty spot. The type of striker that needs goals to keep his confidence up, so an obvious blow.

Reda Khadra – n/a: Little impact from the bench late on.