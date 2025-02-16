Middlesbrough striker Tommy Conway has issued an apology to the fans following a fourth straight league defeat for the Teessiders.

Michael Carrick's side were beaten at home by Watford on Saturday as their current losing run extended to four. Boro have now won just two of their last 11 league games, and were booed off at the Riverside after being defeated by the Hornets.

The poor run of form has seen Middlesbrough drop out of the play-off spots of the Championship. Saturday's loss left them in 11th position, with the victorious Hornets leapfrogging Boro into the top 10.

After the game, 22-year-old striker Tommy Conway took to Instagram to deliver a message of hope to the Middlesbrough fans, empathising with their frustrations.

Middlesbrough will be hoping that they can put an end to their losing streak this coming Friday when they take on fellow play-off chasers Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

Tommy Conway sends message to Middlesbrough fans amid recent struggles

Tommy Conway made his first start since Boxing Day against Watford after a hamstring injury took him out of action for a month.

The 22-year-old is without a goal in his last eight league games, last finding the back of the net on November 30, when he bagged a brace against Hull City.

Whilst Conway hasn't played a major role in the club's current losing run, he took to Instagram following the 1-0 defeat to send a message to the Boro fans.

"We feel your frustrations, we really do. We'll stick together as a team and we'll put things right," Conway wrote.

Tommy Conway's Championship stats 2024/25 - per Transfermarkt Games 22 Starts 13 Goals 8

The Scotsman will be hoping that his side can find the key to turning this form around soon, with the club in 11th place, four points off of West Brom in sixth spot.

And with Emmanuel Latte Lath departed for Atlanta United, adding to Kelechi Iheanacho needing time to find his feet within Carrick's system, Conway may need to step up sooner rather than later.

Middlesbrough need to turn around form ASAP or else their play-off hopes will fade away

Tommy Conway's message on Instagram has been taken positively by Middlesbrough fans, as well as fellow Boro players.

Forward Delano Burgzorg replied with "Facts", which prompted other replies of support, with the Boro faithful seemingly pleased with the passion and energy showed by members of the squad during this tough period.

Conway and Middlesbrough will have a perfect opportunity to make good on their message next time out when they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Friday, with Conway returning to the club he departed in the summer in a £5 million move.

A win there will see Boro cut the gap between themselves and West Brom, as Michael Carrick's side would momentarily climb up to seventh ahead of the other sides playing on Saturday - that will be crucial for their play-off hopes as they are currently fading thanks to recent results.

Should the losing streak continue on Friday, then Carrick will surely be on the chopping block, no matter how good of a job he has done until the last few months on Teesside.